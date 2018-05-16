Forum offers Lyft reimbursement to avoid parking headache at tonight's U2 concert

U2’s Experience + Innocence tour is creating some unintended, and very unhappy, parking experiences for some concert-goers attending the Irish band’s shows at the Forum in Inglewood this week.

Enough so that the venue has offered to help subsidize ride services for tonight’s concert to avoid more parking snafus.

A raft of social-media posts conveyed horror stories of fans arriving 30 minutes to an hour ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m. start time for Tuesday’s show, many of them reporting delays of an hour or two to find parking and enter the arena. Others say they missed the show entirely.