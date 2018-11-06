Frank Ocean is hoping to get out the vote in three key states: The neo-R&B star has set up pop-up shops in Miami, Atlanta, Houston and Dallas, and fans who bring in proof that they voted on Tuesday will get free merchandise, including T-shirts, stickers and printed matter.
Ocean announced the pop-ups on Tuesday through his Tumblr page, with a flier that prominently featured the number “42%” and a note that explained, “The largest political group in America is the 42% non-voters.”
HOUSTON, MIAMI, ATLANTA, DALLAS: “Locations were chosen in states to support specific candidates: Stacey Abrams in Georgia, who if elected would be America’s first black female governor, Andrew Gillum in Florida, who would become the states’ first black governor and Beto O’Rourke who would be the first democratic senator in Texas in 24 years.” pic via u/Alittlestitious #frankocean
Simultaneously, Ocean released a new installment of his occasional radio show on Apple’s Beats One platform. Called “Blondedradio,” the show’s newest episode features politically charged songs by Gil Scott Heron (“We Almost Lost Detroit”) and the Honeydrippers (“Impeach the President”).
Celebrities aren't just paying lip service to getting out the vote. They’re pounding the pavement too.
Musician Moby is embarking on a “One Day Tour” Tuesday afternoon, during which he’ll be performing pop-up concerts at a handful of locations in Orange County where several congressional races are expected to be tight.
Moby is expected to appear alongside Democratic candidates Gil Cisneros (noon in Buena Park), Katie Porter and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) (2 p.m. in Tustin) and Harley Rouda (3 p.m. in Costa Mesa). The Times will have a full report from those events later on Tuesday.
Rihanna also wants President Trump to stop playing her music at his events.
After learning that Trump played her 2007 hit “Don’t Stop the Music” at a rally in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Sunday, the hitmaker’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump’s White House counsel Emmet Flood saying as much — and accusing POTUS of copyright infringement.
“It has come to our attention that President Donald Trump has utilized Ms. Fenty’s musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” according to Monday’s letter, which The Times has obtained.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will reportedly take their custody battle to court: They’re looking at a Dec. 4 court date to settle their differences over custody of their six children.
The news comes via court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday and obtained by various media outlets.
Jolie and Pitt have been rumored to be worlds apart, according to TMZ, as to what they want out of the situation, with Angelina seeking full custody while Brad asks for a 50-50 split.

Idris Elba has been named 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
The actor picks up the title from country star and “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton, who last year was widely mocked for the honor.
The magazine announced this year’s pulchritudinous pick on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, with Elba making an appearance.
Almost 50 years after it was filmed, a documentary on the late soul singer Aretha Franklin is finally eyeing a release date.
"Amazing Grace," a gospel concert film directed by the late Sydney Pollack and produced by Alan Elliott, is planned for a general release in 2019 with no distribution deal yet in place.
After years of legal battles, the film received the green light from Franklin's estate and will screen just in time for Oscars consideration. It's set to premiere next week at the Doc NYC film festival in Manhattan before a weeklong Oscar-qualifying run at the Laemmle Monica Nov. 20 through 27.
Five become four: Victoria Beckham has opted out of the just-announced Spice Girls reunion tour but still voiced support Monday for her former bandmates.
The fashion designer, a.k.a. Posh Spice, broke her silence on Instagram to mark the “special day” — but also to say she won’t be along for the ride.
“I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” Beckham wrote. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends”
Model Elsa Hosk and the minds at Victoria’s Secret have unveiled the latest in unattainable beauty: the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra.
Hosk will wear the million-dollar bra down the runway when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs next month.
This year’s glittering confection was designed by Atelier Swarovski and boasts 2,100 Swarovski-created diamonds, which are grown in a lab, and responsibly sourced topaz, according to the lingerie giant, which unveils the bra ahead of its annual holiday fashion show each year.