Frank Stallone apologizes to David Hogg, who didn't take the bait

Apr. 2, 2018, 12:13 p.m.
- Celebrity
Frank Stallone apologized to David Hogg over the weekend for a since-deleted tweet slamming the teen gun-control activist for being “too big for his britches” and a “coward,” among other less savory terms.
“To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words,” Sylvester Stallone’s younger brother wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went though I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology. Frank.”
The original tweet contained several NSFW words we’ve omitted here.
Apr. 2, 2018, 11:47 a.m.
- TV
It’s a very happy Monday for nearly a dozen prime-time series on the CW after the network announced a batch of early renewals.
“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19,” Mark Pedowitz, president of the CW, said in a statement Monday.
“By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come,” said Pedowitz. “And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”
Apr. 2, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
- Celebrity
Though his exterior suggests he’s invincible, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not immune to the crushing weight of depression.
The “Rampage” star offered more insight into his own struggles with mental illness in a new interview with Express.
“I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere,” Johnson told the British outlet, referring to a stint when he was a teenager. “I was crying constantly.”
Apr. 2, 2018, 9:58 a.m.
- Celebrity
Blac Chyna is one hot mama, at least when it comes to taking care of her baby girl.
Then she’s flat-out on fire.
Chyna was caught on video Sunday at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, removing her jacket and attempting to swing her pink plastic baby stroller after someone supposedly tried to touch Dream Kardashian, her child with ex-BF Rob Kardashian.
Apr. 2, 2018, 8:35 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
We have an idea what Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will be talking about on their shows Monday night.
Over the weekend, the late-night hosts were just two of the entertainment world figures tweeting about Deadspin’s video compilation of Sinclair Broadcasting anchors across the country reading an identical script warning against fake news.
The promo, which sounds the alarm on “biased and false news” by “some media outlets” outside the Sinclair orbit, is being referred to as a pro-Trump propaganda reel on Twitter, with some high-profile users calling for a boycott of the growing media company, which “either owns or operates” 173 local news stations, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter. Its deal to acquire more local stations from Tribune Media Co. is currently in the hands of the Federal Communications Commission. Deadspin’s video mash-up, which shows more than a dozen local Sinclair-station anchors simultaneously reciting the script, went viral after its release Saturday.
Apr. 2, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
- Birthdays
I know I'm in a one-percentile position. I guess I've spent enough time in the wings to realize when I get a chance to work and do what I love doing that I want to make the ... most of it and not take it for granted.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Shame's' Michael Fassbender, Steve McQueen on a serious roll
Apr. 1, 2018, 11:41 a.m.
- Movies
Three faith-based films — “I Can Only Imagine,” “Paul, Apostle of Christ,” and “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness” — are in theaters during Easter week. Two of the films, “I Can Only Imagine” and “Paul, Apostle of Christ,” are in the top 10 at the weekend box office. “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness” debuted at No. 12. Times film critic Justin Chang assesses the best and the worst of them. And from his perspective as a Christian moviegoer, he outlines his hope for a better 'faith-based' cinema.
AT ONE POINT in the hit musical biopic “I Can Only Imagine,” Bart Millard (J. Michael Finley), a Texan singer-songwriter touring with his up-and-coming Christian rock band MercyMe, receives a rude awakening from the industry he’s trying to woo. “You’re just not good enough,” says one record-label rep, inadvertently echoing the cruel words of Bart’s abusive father (Dennis Quaid) and triggering a wave of flashbacks to the boy’s traumatized upbringing.
Those flashbacks made me roll my eyes, but they also filled me with a strange sense of guilt. As someone who considers himself both a lover of cinema and a follower of Jesus Christ, I must confess that the words “You’re just not good enough” have generally summed up my own opinion of the many, many Christian-themed independent productions that have sprung up since the smash success of “The Passion of the Christ” 14 years ago.
Apr. 1, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I'm trying to be influential. I'm trying to be part of the discussion. You reach people in television in a way that allows you to make more of an impact. If that's the game you've decided to play, you might as well try to win.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: MSNBC's new liberal spark plug
Mar. 31, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
“I've spent my working life imagining characters who, like, 80% of them are not Scottish. It's sort of my job as a creative person to learn.”
Mar. 30, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
- TV
When he was in his late 30s and through his 40s, “The Ren & Stimpy Show” creator John Kricfalusi had relationships with two teenage girls, one of whom he allegedly slept with for years, according to a new story by BuzzFeed News.
The allegations are the first time such claims against Kricfalusi have gone public, despite there being rumors of them for years in an industry that has considered him a legend.
“The 1990s were a time of mental and emotional fragility for Mr. Kricfalusi, especially after losing ‘Ren and Stimpy,’ his most prized creation. For a brief time, 25 years ago, he had a 16-year-old girlfriend,” an attorney for the Canadian animator, now 62, told BuzzFeed on his client’s behalf.
Mar. 30, 2018, 12:17 p.m.
- Movies
Colin Trevorrow’s soft-landing on another blockbuster franchise didn’t take long: The ousted “Star Wars Episode IX” director will return to the “Jurassic World” franchise to helm the third installment of the dinosaur saga.
Executive producer Steven Spielberg, who is doing the rounds for “Ready Player One,” told Entertainment Weekly that Trevorrow will also write the next film in the franchise, which Spielberg debuted to much fanfare in the 1990s.
Trevorrow directed 2015’s well-received “Jurassic World” and, at the time, notched the biggest domestic opening-weekend performance of all time. (That record has since been broken by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and other films.) The Chris Pratt-led film grossed more than $1.67 billion worldwide and is the fourth-highest-grossing film in cinema history.