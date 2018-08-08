(Richard Shotwell / Associated Press)

Carrie Underwood is expecting baby No. 2 with hubby Mike Fisher, and guessing by the pink balloons, pink background and pink jacket in her announcement, it very well might be a girl.

“You might be wondering, or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?,’” the country singer said during a two-part Instagram video announcement Wednesday revealing her upcoming in-the-round tour and reminding people about her “Cry Pretty” album.

“Well ... yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she said as the camera pulled back to reveal a pink "BABY" sign in balloons hanging above her.