A federal judge in Manhattan has sentenced Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud in connection with the event, which promised music and opulence but instead went viral over its sensational collapse.
“The remorse I feel is crushing. I've lived every day with the weight of knowing that I literally destroyed the lives of my friends and family,” the 26-year-old reportedly said during Thursday’s hearing.
Hyped as "the cultural experience of the decade," the first-ever Fyre Festival was set for two consecutive weekends last spring on a remote island in the Bahamas that was once home to drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Lindsey Buckingham is suing his former Fleetwood Mac bandmates for breach of contract for going on tour without him. And he’s also blaming Stevie Nicks for getting him booted from the iconic rock group.
Buckingham and Nicks, who joined Fleetwood Mac as a couple in 1975, have a complicated history, on and off stage. Their latest disagreement played out in a new Rolling Stone story published Wednesday. Buckingham claimed Nicks gave the band an ultimatum: Either he goes or she does.
Then, on Thursday, Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac for breach of contract, according to RadarOnline, after the group “secretly, and unceremoniously, moved on without him” ahead of its North American tour. Buckingham asked to postpone that tour so he could promote his solo projects.
Kanye West met with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, and the meeting turned into the kind of long-winded, high-profile rant that West has become infamous for. At one point he even rushed over to hug the president.
The rapper, wearing the red Make America Great Again hat he’s been sporting in recent appearances, addressed the president sitting on the other side of his executive desk in the Oval Office.
Joining them were Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown, a civil-rights leader who has previously met with Trump.
Country music icon Loretta Lynn thinks it’s about dang time that women get their due.
Speaking to the Associated Press, the singer expressed her appreciation for the CMT opting to honor all female musicians at next week’s Artists of the Year gala.
“It’s about dadgum time that we recognize women and not just country music but all music,” Lynn told the AP in a statement about the ceremony. “A big yee haw to CMT for doing so.”
While Taylor Swift is working hard to get out the vote, America Ferrera is taking things to the next level.
Ferrera, an actress and activist, says she has thought about running for office and thinks we should all consider doing the same.
The “Superstore” star appeared with Time’s Up CEO and President Lisa Borders at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit on Wednesday and discussed the direction of the movement a year after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.
Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” will also be going live on Nov. 6 to weigh in on the results of the midterm elections.
The NBC star will offer real-time commentary and analysis during his usual East Coast time slot of 12:35 a.m., NBC announced on Wednesday. West Coast viewers will see a tape-delayed version of the same show when it airs here at its usual time.
On CBS, “The Late Show” star Stephen Colbert will also be hosting a live telecast to keep up with election results. His show airs earlier than “Late Night” (at 11:35 p.m. Eastern) and will also be tape-delayed for West Coast viewers.
Nearly two weeks after Christine Blasey Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged sexual assault at the hands of future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leaders of the #MeToo movement have penned a love letter expressing their support and appreciation for the California research psychologist.
Released by #MeToo founder Tarana Burke alongside photographer Amanda de Cadenet, author Glennon Doyle and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and America Ferrera on Wednesday morning, “A Love Letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford” pledges that the organization will continue to fight for Ford and all survivors of sexual assault.
Published on a #MeToo website, the missive is described as a ”love offering to [Ford] so that she has a constant reminder that there is enormous support for her and other survivors like her.”
“The Deuce” star and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal defended resuming production on the HBO series despite costar James Franco being accused by several women of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior.
“It would’ve been the wrong consequence to those accusations to shut our show down,” she said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” when she was promoting her Netflix film, “The Kindergarten Teacher.”
“It would’ve been like actually the opposite of the right thing to do. And yet, you know, look, I believe that there should be consequences for disrespecting or assaulting women. Of course I do,” she added.
The American Music Awards didn’t offer up a particularly surprising crop of winners during its ceremony Tuesday night, but the show itself had its moments.
Even though Gladys Knight honored the late Aretha Franklin’s gospel music career, resurgent divas Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez both performed, and Panic! at the Disco covered Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” nothing could compare to the night’s big winners.
