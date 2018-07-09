The comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, known for the characters Ali G and Borat, has hinted at a new show. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

What’s Sacha Baron Cohen up to now? The comedic actor, best known for his reality-blurring characters Ali G and Borat, on Sunday tweeted a second video that teases a yet-to-be-announced new project.

The 20-second clip opens with a simple pitch: “Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a new show for a year.” After a quick-edit montage a la CNN, it then cuts to former Vice President Dick Cheney and a heavily accented off-camera voice asking, “Is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?” Cheney, sitting in a high-back chair, says “sure” and signs an empty plastic milk jug.

The teaser comes a few days after Cohen’s Fourth of July tweet, which was embedded with a short clip of Donald Trump calling Cohen a “third-rate character” and wishing that he’d be “punched in the face so many times right now he’d be in a hospital.”