Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wed in Scotland over the weekend, and we’re happy to report that this “Game of Thrones” wedding was neither red nor purple. In fact, it was fittingly off-brand, very British and quite lovely.
The English actor and the Scottish actress, who respectively play Jon Snow and the wildling Ygritte in the sprawling HBO fantasy series, got married on Saturday with a church service and a celebration at Leslie’s ancestral home, the nearly 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, according to the Associated Press.
“The Good Fight” actress wore a long-sleeved Elie Saab gown and a floral garland in her hair, while Harington was dapper in a three-piece suit with coattails.
Russell Crowe is making his way to American television at last — and playing a U.S. media giant in the process.
The Oscar winner will star in Showtime’s currently untitled limited-series adaptation of “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” about late Fox News founder Roger Ailes, the cable/satellite outlet announced Monday.
Based on the reporting of Gabriel Sherman, the series has an eight-episode order and will be executive produced by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy and Emmy winner Jason Blum.
Heather Locklear has been arrested again and booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency responder, authorities said.
The “Melrose Place” alum was taken into custody just before midnight Sunday at her Thousand Oaks home, according to Capt. Mike Beckett of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
“Her issues last night appeared to be alcohol-related,” Beckett told The Times on Monday.
Jimmy Fallon is taking the high road, rather than engaging with President Trump in a Twitter war of words.
After a busy week during which the administration’s border policy of separating children from their parents sparked intense public outcry, the president was able to find time Sunday night to engage in name-calling online.
The president called out the “Tonight Show” host for a recent interview in the Hollywood Reporter where Fallon restated that he never intended to “normalize” Trump during the notorious hair-ruffling interview of 2016.
I don’t think there was a halcyon time [for women in music]. … There was a little movement — it just wasn’t a movement that changed anything for keeps. It was a movement that led into imitators who were not respected, except as people who could sell records and look good.
Vinnie Paul, the drummer and a founding member of heavy metal band Pantera, died Friday at age 54.
"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away," the band announced on Facebook. "Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."
The son of country songwriter and producer Jerry Abbot, Paul formed Pantera with his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, in the early 1980s. After Pantera, Paul played drums in Hellyeah.
Once you decide to pursue the craft and business of being an actor, you assume a certain amount of unemployment. You have to know how to live when you’re not working. It’s easy to feel like nothing when you’re not.
Johnny Depp spent more money a month on wine than previously reported. He also spent more money shooting Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes into space than was reported. Oh, and he spent more on houses than any person in their right mind.
He spent so much money he barely has any money left, and over the years he’s had about $650 million to spend.
It’s enough to give a reader a hangover — and we haven’t even talked yet about his use of booze and drugs.
Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family, has terminal cancer and has been hospitalized, several outlets reported Friday morning.
The 89-year-old father of Michael Jackson has pancreatic cancer that took a turn for the worse this week, the Daily Mail reported. Family members, including wife Katherine Jackson, finally saw him earlier this week after first being denied access by handlers, the paper said.
“We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick,” Jermaine Jackson told the Mail earlier this week.
If you didn’t see a Beatle while you were in England, did you actually go?
James Cordon kicked off his final “Late Late Show” in London with a 23-minute edition of Carpool Karaoke featuring Paul McCartney.
Sir Paul drove around Liverpool with the starstruck host, reminiscing about the Beatles, and they even ended up in McCartney’s childhood home; turns out the best acoustics were in the bathroom.