Tiffany Haddish will host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Hopefully audiences aren’t tired of Tiffany Haddish yet as the “Girls Trip” breakout is showing no signs of slowing down. The South Los Angeles native is starring in at least four movies coming out this year.

Roadside Attractions and Topic Studios announced Wednesday that they have acquired North American distribution rights to “The Oath,” the directorial debut of actor Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Blockers," "Neighbors"). Producers include QC Entertainment, one of the companies behind Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”

The as-yet-undated fall release centers on a man (Barinholtz) and his wife (Haddish) whose Thanksgiving takes a turn when two federal agents — being held captive in their living room — give the extended family something to worry about beyond their typical holiday dinner table political rifts. John Cho, Carrie Brownstein and Billy Magnussen also star. A first look at the film is below.

Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish in "The Oath." (Roadside Attractions/Topic Studios)