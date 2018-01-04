'Game of Thrones' won't air its final six episodes until 2019

Move over, East Coast: HBO delivered a bomb cyclone of its own on Thursday, announcing that the final six episodes of “Game of Thrones” will not air until 2019.

It’s the first time the network has confirmed that the critically acclaimed series will not conclude in 2018. Over the summer, Entertainment Weekly reported that show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss aimed to take a full year and a half to craft the eighth and final season.

The network’s statement on Thursday also included details about who will be helming the series’ last episodes.

Benioff, Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik are responsible for directing Season 8, while Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill are writing the final hours of the series.