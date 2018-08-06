Dave Bautista’s Drax will be back for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” but he’s not going to be happy about it.
That was the message Sunday as “Guardians” star and former WWE champion Bautista — who portrayed Drax in the first two “Guardians” films, as well as in “Avengers: Infinity War” — took to Twitter to again defend departed director James Gunn.
“I will do what I’m legally obligated to do but ‘Guardians’ without James Gunn is not what I signed up for,” Bautista wrote in response to a fan questioning his future participation with the franchise.
Pop star Demi Lovato took to Instagram today to share her first statement since being hospitalized for a drug overdose last month.
“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the statement began. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”
“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she continued. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support through this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”
Brace for impact: Captain Jean-Luc Picard is returning to the “Star Trek” universe in a new series for CBS All Access.
The surprise announcement was made Saturday by none other than Sir Patrick Stewart, who portrayed the beloved icon through seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and four feature films.
“I will always be very proud to have been a part of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ but when we wrapped the final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with ‘Star Trek’ had run its natural course,” said Stewart, 78, in a statement he shared on Twitter.
“It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”
Stewart played the “Next Generation” hero from 1987 to 1994, reprising Picard in subsequent franchise movies “Star Trek Generations” (1994), “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998) and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002).
Demi Lovato’s next step after a life-endangering overdose that put her in the hospital last month appears to be a return trip to rehab.
“She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab,” a source told E! News on Friday. “She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.”
Though Lovato previously got treatment in Illinois, it’s unclear where she’ll be treated this time around.
For future reference, if you want a music video featuring a flock of A-list celebrities, just call Drake.
On Thursday night, the rapper dropped an 8-minute music video for “In My Feelings,” a highlight from his new album, “Scorpion.” But if you’re thinking, “that’s too long to sit through!” the star-studded ending makes it worthwhile.
(You can watch the slightly NSFW video here.)
Scott Baio says multiple lie-detector tests prove he is telling the truth about not assaulting Nicole Eggert, his costar on the 1980s sitcom “Charles in Charge.”
“I have taken five separate polygraph tests given by two highly renowned examiners” regarding Eggert's specific claims of sexual misconduct, he said Thursday at a news conference in Woodland Hills, which was also broadcast on Facebook Live.
The same questions were asked in each of the tests, he said.
Sure, owning Han Solo’s iconic jacket from “The Empire Strikes Back” would be cool. But you know what would be even cooler?
Owning Luke Skywalker’s capri pants.
At least that’s the line Mark Hamill used on Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”