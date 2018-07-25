Just when you thought “Hamilton” had run out of accolades to earn, here come the Kennedy Center Honors.
The organization announced its crop of 2018 honorees Wednesday, paying homage to actress-singer Cher, composer Philip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter.
The co-creators of “Hamilton” — writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire — also will receive a special Kennedy Center award of distinction.
As Demi Lovato continues to recover from what sources said was a Tuesday overdose, the singer’s camp remained quiet in an attempt to protect her privacy. However, that wasn’t keeping outside sources from talking about what went down before and after the OD.
The L.A. hospital room housing Lovato is essentially “on lockdown,” a source told Us Weekly. There were two security guards outside Lovato’s door with strict instructions not to allow anyone inside who wasn’t approved by Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, the magazine reported.
“The entire floor is basically on lockdown with the rooms next to hers remaining vacant,” the source told the outlet.
Hip-hop stars Drake and Migos have made the “necessary decision” to postpone their joint summer tour, which was set to kick off on Thursday.
Instead of beginning in Salt Lake City, the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour will debut in Kansas City on Aug. 10, according to a statement from Drake’s spokesperson on Wednesday. The Salt Lake City show has now been moved to Oct. 10.
“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” said the statement, which concert promoter Live Nation also released.
Roseanne Barr is back, and this time it’ll be live.
On Tuesday, Sean Hannity announced that the controversial comedian will join him for an interview Thursday, marking Barr’s first broadcast appearance since the cancellation of her ABC series.
Barr was fired from the revival of her hit TV show, “Roseanne,” in May shortly after a racist tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.
We work with overtones, sound coming out of sound, but we don't see ourselves as pushing music to an end. We're just writing songs and we have a lot of fun putting them together. We really like freaking out!
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sonic Youth: More Than Meets the Ear
Pop singer Demi Lovato is awake and with her family after being hospitalized on Tuesday for an overdose of an unspecified drug.
“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” said a representative for Lovato. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told The Times that officers responded to a call in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, but declined further comment.
A U.S. district judge has dismissed the copyright-infringement lawsuit brought against Guillermo Del Toro’s Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water.”
Central District Judge Percy Anderson threw out the lawsuit on Monday, ordering that the plaintiff — the estate of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paul Zindel — “takes nothing,” according to a brief ruling obtained by The Times on Tuesday.
Anderson also ruled that “the action is dismissed with prejudice,” meaning that it has been dismissed permanently and cannot be brought back to court.
An attorney for rapper Offset is insisting that the hip-hop star, who performs with the group Migos and is married to fellow rapper Cardi B, was improperly arrested Friday outside Atlanta.
Drew Findling, who represents Offset, claims police were “coming up with a pretextual reason to pull over a young black man in a shiny, beautiful, luxury car.”
Offset, 26, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was taken into custody after his Porsche 911 was pulled over for failing to maintain its lane, the Associated Press reported.
Model Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have announced their engagement.
The happy couple shared the news on social media Tuesday, an unusal move given that the two have kept relatively quiet about their six-year relationship.
“I love you more than I have words to express,” the Kode With Klossy entrepreneur (and member of Taylor Swift’s fabled girl squad) wrote on Twitter. “Josh, you’re my best friend and soulmate. … Yes a million times over.”
“Dirty John” is taking his deception internationally — that is, if he hadn’t already.
Last fall’s breakout Los Angeles Times podcast-turned-scripted anthology series for Bravo will be carried to international markets through Netflix, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday.
The television series is being adapted from reporter Christopher Goffard’s six-part investigation of the handsome but manipulative grifter John Meehan and his romancing of Orange County interior designer Debra Newell.