Madame President Claire Underwood sent a message to her “House of Cards” husband, President Frank Underwood, on Twitter on Wednesday.
“Happy Independence Day,” Underwood said. “To me.”
To celebrate the Fourth of July, Netflix’s hit show shared a short but triumphant teaser for its sixth and final season expected later this year. With the hashtag #MyTurn, the clip featured only Claire Underwood (played by Emmy winner Robin Wright) and excluded Frank (Kevin Spacey).
Oscar winner Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli have reportedly reached a private settlement with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, who had been charged with stalking Giuggioli after a brief affair.
The out-of-court settlement was reached “in the best interests of their families,” lawyers for the Firths and Brancaccia said in a statement to The Times on Thursday.
The two parties also asked an Italian court to postpone a preliminary hearing for the case in order to formalize the agreement, the statement said, and neither party would be making any additional public statements about the matter.
I've always used my shows to express a certain agenda, and I don't hide that, but if I become didactic as opposed to entertaining, then I'm not doing my job.
“Summer starts now,” Justin Timberlake announces at the top of his new single, “SoulMate,” and even he has to know that’s not true.
(At the very latest, summer started Friday, when Drake’s song “Summer Games” — a far superior summer jam — came out.)
But you can understand why Timberlake would want to get us thinking about warm weather, since that means we’re less likely to be thinking about “Man of the Woods,” the flannel-y winter-vibes dud he dropped to a resounding thud back in February.
“Aquaman” actress Amber Heard shored up controversy with a since-deleted tweet about an alleged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement checkpoint near her home.
“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in hollywood, a few blocks from where I live,” the actress wrote early Tuesday morning, according to screengrabs of the tweet published online. “Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies, and landscapers a ride home tonight.”
Twitter users swiftly went after the 32-year-old in a spectrum of condemnation, calling her racist, while conservatives dubbed her an elitist because of the missive.
It’s official: Yvette Nicole Brown will be moderating the “Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” panels at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.
The “Community” actress will be taking over moderating duties from Chris Hardwick for both AMC series’ panels on July 20, The Times confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Hardwick decided to step aside from his Comic-Con responsibilities after being accused of emotional and sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra in June.
“Memento” star Guy Pearce raised some eyebrows when talking to Australian late-night host Andrew Denton for a new TV interview.
The Aussie actor claimed that costar Kevin Spacey was “handsy” on the set of “L.A. Confidential,” the acclaimed 1997 film that also starred Russell Crowe and Kim Basinger.
When Denton mentioned Spacey’s name during the interview, Pearce responded, “Yeah, tough one to talk about at the moment.”
Eric Church’s brother, Brandon E. Church, who co-wrote a few songs for the country music star, has died. He was 36, according to several reports.
A message posted on the musician’s fan page on Monday indicated that Brandon died Friday evening, but did not specify the cause of death.
A rep for Church did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Tuesday.
Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family musical dynasty, has reportedly been laid to rest in the same Glendale cemetery as the late King of Pop.
According to the Associated Press, Jackson was buried Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale in a private ceremony. Jackson’s son Michael was interred in the Great Mausoleum within the park after he died in 2009.
In the aftermath of Michael’s death, it was revealed that his estate purchased 12 burial spaces at Forest Lawn Glendale.
“Waitress” actress Katharine McPhee said yes after record producer David Foster popped the question during a romantic getaway, TMZ reported Tuesday.
McPhee has been posting photos from the newly engaged couple’s trip to the Italian island of Capri. Though there are no photos of him, Foster has appeared in McPhee’s captions and videos.
McPhee, 34, and Foster, 68, started dating last year and have been coy about their relationship, showing signs of PDA at various public events before finally going public a few months ago.