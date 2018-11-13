With apologies to another controversy-prone administration from decades past, we won’t have Jeff Sessions to kick around anymore after the U.S. attorney general resigned earlier this week.

The move ended months of speculation after Sessions had run afoul of President Trump, and with it ended (for the foreseeable future, anyway) his run on “Saturday Night Live” as portrayed by star Kate McKinnon.

In the cold open of Saturday’s episode, which was to feature host Liev Schreiber and musical guest Lil Wayne, “SNL” bid its own farewell to Sessions. McKinnon, in her now-familiar combover wig and elvish prosthetic ears, popped out from under Sessions’ desk to be escorted out of the White House by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), who pointed out the desk now belonged to acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker.