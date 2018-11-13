The world was rendered a little less super on Monday after Marvel patriarch Stan Lee died at age 95.
Among those mourning the loss of Lee, who had a hand in creating so many comics legends — including Hulk, Thor, the X-Men and the Avengers — were super fans Hugh Jackman and Stephen Colbert on Monday night’s edition of “The Late Show.”
“Lee had a hand in creating all your favorite comic book characters: Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther,” Colbert said of the visionary, adding that Lee was also a World Ward II veteran and screenwriter.
Don’t even think about packing away your mittens early next spring because winter is scheduled to land in full force come April.
HBO is slowly circling a potential release date for the final season of “Game of Thrones,” announcing Tuesday that it’ll be in April 2019.
The premium cable provider shared the news with a 30-second video featuring a montage of the show’s greatest hits — in some cases literally — before announcing the release month.
Since Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” first started generating buzz on the film festival circuit, audiences have known the film was in black-and-white and beautifully shot.
Released Tuesday, a new official trailer for the film delivers an extended look at the Mexican filmmaker’s masterfully shot, tender autobiographical drama.
Set in the early 1970s, “Roma” follows a year in the life of a middle-class family of four children and its nanny, Cleo. The film was inspired by Cuarón’s memories growing up in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City and features a cast of professional actors as well as non-actors.
I'm a funny guy. I don't have much common sense when it comes to weighing what I say. I will oftentimes say things that I shouldn't.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: It's a man's man's world
Out of respect for the victims of last week’s Thousand Oaks shooting and those affected by the wildfires raging across California, another AFI Fest event has been canceled.
Netflix on Monday announced it had jettisoned that evening’s red carpet festivities for Sandra Bullock’s horror-drama “Bird Box,” marking the platform’s second cancellation “in light of these tragedies,” the streaming giant said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
“Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California wildfires,” the statement said.
Oh, sure, “Toy Story 4,” set your new teaser trailer to a Joni Mitchell tune, then tell us we have to wait till next summer to see the fourth installment of the animated Pixar series.
The trailer, which was released Monday, has old friends including Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear floating happily through space to the sound of “Both Sides, Now” — until, of course, disaster strikes.
“I don't belong here!,” a poorly drawn spork screams as it jumps from the circle, causing a chain reaction that sends the characters and their parts flying. Lips, shoes, corks, you name it.
Ennio Morricone says Quentin Tarantino is “a great director” and maintains that he never said bad things about Tarantino to the German edition of Playboy, which is quoting him as insulting and generally shredding the American director.
The Italian composer said Sunday in a statement on his website that he has instructed his team in Italy to take “civil and penal” legal action against the magazine.
“I have never expressed any negative statements about the Academy, Quentin, or his films — and certainly do not consider his films garbage,” Morricone said.
I don't expect all this to last — the good, the bad, the scrutiny. It's just a moment. I'm not going to hold on too tight in any respect.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Anne Getting Serious
The E! People’s Choice Awards lit up Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar Sunday night with a revamped show for a modern era, honoring not just Hollywood’s biggest stars but standouts in podcasting, beauty influencing and Canadians. Really.
Many winners showed up to the ceremony with a message to send, including Kim Kardashian West, who spoke of victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting and the still-raging wildfires ravaging California.
Read more about Sunday night’s ceremony and check out the full list of winners below.
With apologies to another controversy-prone administration from decades past, we won’t have Jeff Sessions to kick around anymore after the U.S. attorney general resigned earlier this week.
The move ended months of speculation after Sessions had run afoul of President Trump, and with it ended (for the foreseeable future, anyway) his run on “Saturday Night Live” as portrayed by star Kate McKinnon.
In the cold open of Saturday’s episode, which was to feature host Liev Schreiber and musical guest Lil Wayne, “SNL” bid its own farewell to Sessions. McKinnon, in her now-familiar combover wig and elvish prosthetic ears, popped out from under Sessions’ desk to be escorted out of the White House by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), who pointed out the desk now belonged to acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker.