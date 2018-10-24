Heavy hitters including “Incredibles 2” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” will be taking on smaller, foreign projects including Japan’s “Fireworks” and Taiwan’s “On Happiness Road” in the Oscar race for 2018 animated feature film.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of the 25 films in consideration for this years animated feature award. The announcement from the Academy mentioned that not all of the films included had completed their Los Angeles qualifying run yet, but did not clarify which movies had not yet complied.
At least sixteen films must meet the stated eligibility requirements in order for the category to feature the established five-film nomination maximum.
The Recording Academy and CBS have announced the dates of the 2020 and 2021 Grammy Awards ceremonies.
The 62nd Grammys will take place on Jan. 26, 2020, and the 63rd iteration of the event will follow on Jan. 31, 2021, they said in a statement. As previously announced, both shows will be broadcast live on CBS from the show’s regular venue, Los Angeles’ Staples Center. (This year’s ceremony was held in New York for the first time since 2003.)
"Los Angeles loves the Grammys — a celebration of the artists who transform how we think about music, and the behind-the-boards talent that makes their excellence possible,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in the announcement. “The music industry is integral to L.A.'s economy, and reflects the spirit of the city itself: diverse, imaginative, and always ready to break new ground. We are thrilled to welcome the Grammys back to the creative capital of the world, and look forward to hosting the awards for years to come."
Even though Kesha’s music video for “Here Comes the Change” starts off like a silent film, the empowering ballad is anything but quiet.
The song, billed as “her rallying cry for social justice,” hails from the soundtrack of “On the Basis of Sex,” the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic about the now-85-year-old Supreme Court justice’s early life as a lawyer, her battle to overcome gender discrimination and her confirmation hearing.
Kesha, who in recent years has faced her own personal battles in the public eye, reteams with “Praying” director Jonas Åkerlund for the black-and-white video. In it, she sets the scene in an abandoned attic as she transforms into a sort of one-woman band, playing guitar, harmonica and the occasional drum. She belts out lyrics describing a positive legacy, equality and being “the right inside the wrong.”
Sandra Bullock is trying to save her children’s lives in the upcoming movie “Bird Box.” And she’s doing it with a major handicap.
A mysterious force is killing the world’s population at rapid rates, we learning in an official trailer for the apocalyptic nightmare that was released Wednesday by Netflix. All that is known about the entity: It takes on the form of your worst fear, and if you see it, you take your own life.
Bullock stars as Malorie, who wants to travel with her two children to safety — a task they all attempt without their sense of sight.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for a second season on Dec. 5, and the ever-chic Midge Maisel has quite a bit of catching up to do.
In the new trailer for the period comedy, the former housewife played by Rachel Brosnahan is again trying her hand as a stand-up comic in 1950s New York.
(Spoilers follow, so stop reading if you haven’t watched the show.)
Veteran producer Jim Bell, currently the executive in charge of Olympics coverage for NBC, will take on the top producing role at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the network announced Wednesday.
Megyn Kelly has been fearless in using her daily NBC morning program to call out her employer over its handling of sexual harassment allegations of fired “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer.
As Laurie Strode in “Halloween,” Jamie Lee Curtis found the will to beat back the boogeyman, but in reality, Curtis faced an even tougher foe.
“I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” she said in a recent interview with People. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.”
The 59-year-old actress opened up to the magazine about her history of opioid addiction, which began after a minor plastic surgery procedure on her eyes in 1989.
A Canadian rapper died while performing a stunt that involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.
British Columbia’s Coroners Service said that 34-year-old Jon James McMurray died Saturday while working with a team making videos of airplane stunts and parachuting.
McMurray’s manager, Ryan Desrochers, said the rapper had trained “intensively” for the stunt but as he moved farther out onto a wing of the small Cessna, the plane went into a downward spiral. He said McMurray held on to the wing too long and that by the time he let go he didn’t have time to open his parachute.
Nicki Minaj is being sued by Tracy Chapman, who says the rapper sampled one of her songs without permission.
Chapman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in federal court in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer says Minaj's unreleased track "Sorry" incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody from her 1988 single "Baby Can I Hold You."
The lawsuit states the "Fast Car" singer repeatedly denied multiple requests to sample her song for Minaj's fourth album, "Queen."