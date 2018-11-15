Isan Elba, daughter of actor Idris Elba and makeup artist and businesswoman Kim Elba, has been named the Golden Globe ambassador heading into the awards ceremony’s 76th year.
Elba is just the second ambassador in the organization’s history, after the role once known as Miss Golden Globe was updated and rechristened last year.
“Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke to the HFPA’s commitment to philanthropy,” Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. President Meher Tatna said upon announcing Elba as ambassador on Wednesday.
Musician Zayn Malik and rapper Nicki Minaj marked their first collaboration on Wednesday with the release of “No Candle No Light.”
Minaj opens the sensual dance track with the former One Direction star, and the two sing about a relationship that lost its spark.
“I woke up on the wrong side of ya / You don’t even know that I left, do ya? / Give in to my love, give in to your lies / No friend zone to my love / Quit burning all of my time / I woke up on the wrong side of ya / No candle no light for you,” the two sing.
If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. If not, I'll be a third-grade teacher.
The new trailer for the live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Dumbo” is not pulling any emotional punches.
One of the most heartbreaking moments in the animated 1941 original was when Dumbo’s mother reaches out to him with her trunk through the bars of her cage.
The latest trailer for Tim Burton’s adaptation, which debuted Wednesday night during the CMA Awards, plays up the elephant family’s separation.
In what has become a sad tradition, the 2018 CMA Awards included a tribute to the people slain by a gunman in a Thousand Oaks bar this month.
Garth Brooks opened Wednesday night’s ceremony with a moment of silence for the 12 people killed Nov. 7 at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was hosting a line-dancing event for college students that night.
“Tonight let’s celebrate their lives,” Brooks said before the screen cut to the names of the victims displayed on a black background.
Playboy Germany has just thrown Marcel Anders, the freelancer on its new profile of famed Italian film composer Ennio Morricone, under the bus. Way under the bus.
With comments like “deliberate falsifications” and “intentional deceit” in the mix, it’s starting to look like Morricone is coming out a big winner.
The publication and its editor in chief had been on the ropes since the weekend, when Morricone took issue with quotes, attributed to him, allegedly saying harshly negative things in Playboy Germany about “The Hateful Eight” director Quentin Tarantino and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Jennifer Aniston is the veteran beauty queen in Netflix’s “Dumplin’,” but it’s her onscreen daughter who’s trying to steal the show.
The trailer for Netflix’s country musical dropped on Wednesday, and it’s heavy on the sequin-clad queens, self-esteem building and Dolly Parton references, basically laying the groundwork for a feel-good family film to get you through the holiday season.
The comedy, which tapped Parton for its soundtrack, follows over-the-top pageant star Rosie Dixon (Aniston) and her daughter Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) — a plus-size teenager nicknamed Dumplin’ who obsessively listens to Parton’s music.
Reports that Lisa Vanderpump is leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” appear to be a bit off the mark. Or are they? It might be a matter of semantics.
While Vanderpump hasn’t been filmed at every Season 9 event, she will appear in the majority of episodes this season, the Los Angeles Times has learned. So fans can expect to see her throughout Season 9, which returns to Bravo in early 2019. Vanderpump has been on the show since its 2010 inception.
But an E! News report Wednesday confirmed that she’s off the show after the next season. So “she’s leaving" and “she’ll be seen throughout the season” aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive.
“Mary Queen of Scots,” the star-studded period drama set to close out the AFI Festival on Thursday, is the latest production to subdue its premiere celebrations out of respect for victims of last week’s Thousand Oaks mass shooting and the deadly wildfires raging across the state.
“With the ongoing disasters and devastating wild fires in California, Focus, along with our filmmakers and cast, have chosen to cancel the red carpet at tomorrow’s premiere of ‘Mary Queen of Scots,’” Focus Features announced in a statement on Wednesday.
Separate of AFI Fest, Universal Pictures canceled an awards-season reception for Damien Chazelle’s “First Man,” which was slated to take place at the Griffith Park Observatory on Thursday, “in light of the ongoing emergencies around Los Angeles,” a spokeswoman for NBCUniversal said, adding that the company “made a significant donation to relief efforts in the surrounding communities.”
“The Bachelor” has a return date for its 843th — er, 23rd — season, and this time around bachelor Colton Underwood is holding those roses.
The season premiere will air on Jan. 7, 2019, ABC Entertainment announced Wednesday.
Underwood, 26, who came up on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette” courting Becca Kufrin, was sent home right before the final three got their nights in the Fantasy Suite. That night could have been a big plot point, had it happened, given the fact that Underwood has gone into detail publicly about his choice to remain a virgin.