Jackson Odell’s family is mourning the loss of its “beloved son and brother” after the young actor was confirmed dead over the weekend.
“He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul,” the “Goldbergs” actor’s family said Sunday in a statement posted on the actor’s website.
“He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well,” the statement continued.
A new USC study released Monday revealed that movie critics are largely white and male.
Male critics outnumbered female ones by 3.5 to 1, and white critics wrote about 82% of all film reviews, the study found.
“The very individuals who are attuned to the under- and mis-representation of females onscreen and behind the camera are often left out of the conversation and critiques,” said Stacy L. Smith, director of USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, in a statement.
It’s safe to say that Neil Patrick Harris doesn’t watch “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” And now the show’s star, Rachel Bloom, and anyone with a Twitter account, knows it.
Was the “How I Met Your Mother” actor throwing shade at the former YouTube star on Twitter during the Tony Awards on Sunday? If so, Bloom wasn’t having it.
Harris tweeted that he was confused by a woman in a top hat backstage at the show, and his 7-year-old-son Gideon observed that she said “like” and “oh my God” a lot.
Robert De Niro got a roar from the Tony Awards crowd on Sunday, though TV viewers couldn’t hear what he actually said. CBS bleeped him.
His comment went viral anyway.
Onstage to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen, De Niro stood at the microphone and started with an expletive aimed at President Trump. That expletive.
It was a night of bold statements and big wins Sunday night at New York’s Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 Tony Awards. “The Band’s Visit,” nominated for 11 Tony Awards, won 10. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" won six Tonys, while “Angels in America” won three. Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf won acting prizes for their performances in “Three Tall Women.”
Beyond the prizes, the ceremony, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, was notable for its powerful moments, which ranged from the sublime — when drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took to the stage to sing “Seasons of Love” and their teacher, who protected dozens of students during the Parkland, Fla., shooting in February, won an excellence in theater education award — to the profane when Robert De Niro’s comments about Donald Trump were bleeped. Read our full coverage.
[S]ix became 13 episodes pretty quickly, then another five, then another four after, then whack! Twenty-two. Now it's 'Oh, my God, I'm a heroin addict and didn't even realize it!'
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Sour Can Be Sweet
Some festival-goers at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., screamed and took cover during Eminem’s headlining performance Saturday night when the rapper included what sounded like realistic gunshot effects during his performance of the 2000 single “Kill You.” Now he is facing criticism for including the effects in an era where gun violence and mass shootings are regularly in the news.
“I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect,” said actress and social media personality Andrea Russett in a since-deleted tweet. “I have grown up loving eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears….To hear a gun shot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing. This is the sad reality that we are living.”
Other people on social media chimed in in agreement, saying that the inclusion of the effects was particularly tone deaf after last year’s mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
The last time Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle teamed up, their collaboration led to Oscar glory.
The “La La Land” duo’s latest project looks like it’s aiming to follow the same trajectory, though the Academy Award-winning director’s follow-up to his 2016 musical certainly won’t include any song or dance.
The forthcoming “First Man” stars Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong and follows his harrowing journey to set foot on the moon. But judging by the trailer, which dropped Friday night during “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the movie will play more like a thriller than an inspirational biopic.
I don't take sides. I have brown skin because I have black and white in me. I'm not just one thing. I've been really lucky.
Netflix and Shondaland have nabbed the rights to the viral story about a woman who conned her way to a life of luxury.
Written by Jessica Pressler, the May 28 New York Magazine article chronicled the rise and fall of Anna Delvey, or Anna Sorokin. The Russian-born 27-year-old posed as a German heiress and scammed her way into expensive hotel stays, international trips and more. She is currently being held without bond on Riker’s Island.
Shonda Rhimes is attached to write the Netflix adaptation.