Andy Spade and Kate Spade in 2010. (Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images)

Andy Spade, widower of designer Kate Spade, returned to Instagram on Monday for the first time since May with a tribute to his wife, who died by suicide in June.

“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city,” he wrote of his wife. “I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and [me] stay at their home through a difficult time.”

Then he described how he and his 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix “Bea” Spade, brought the offseason Christmas tree in the picture to life over the past couple of months.