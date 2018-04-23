Janelle Monae drops 'I Like That' video — and calls out some concert dates

Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber will receive honorary Tony Awards. (Laura Marie Duncan / Associated Press, left; Evan Agostini / Associated Press, right)

Two-time Tony-winning actress Chita Rivera and seven-time Tony-winning producer and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre honors at the 2018 Tony Awards, it was announced Monday.

“The cultural impact that Chita and Andrew have had on the international theatre community and on theatre education, has been immeasurable,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.

“They are groundbreakers, they are inspirations and we are truly honored to recognize these two incredible legends with the Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement.”