Winner of the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award in January at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the film explores unseen footage from throughout the life of Maya Arulpragasam — better known as M.I.A.

The rapper and raconteur immigrated to the U.K. at the age of 11 to escape Sri Lanka’s civil war and has never shied away from controversy. She has been a vocal activist on immigration and racism in Sri Lanka and beyond — and let’s not forget the time she flipped the bird while performing with Madonna at the Super Bowl.