There’s a good chance Alex Trebek will step down as the host of “Jeopardy!” once his contract expires in 2020.

The odds that the longtime host returns to the answers-and-questions game show are “50-50 and a little less,” Trebek said Sunday on Fox News’ “OBJECTified.”

The Canadian-born, Emmy-winning host has become an American institution since taking the helm of the syndicated trivia game in 1984. It’s hard to imagine the show without him (though some classic “Saturday Night Live” parodies might help), but the 78-year-old says he’s already considered replacements.