The world’s most tepid war of words raged on Monday, with President Trump lashing out at Jimmy Fallon from a rally in South Carolina and Fallon poking fun of the president during his “Tonight Show” monologue.

“Jimmy Fallon calls me up and he's like a nice guy. He's lost. He looks like a lost soul. But you know what, he's a nice guy,” Trump said during a rally for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The president went on to repeat his admonishment that Fallon needs to “be a man” and not apologize for having Trump on his show in 2016.