Jimmy Fallon praises Parkland students for 'choosing hope over fear'

John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together after less than a month apart, turning their breakup into merely a six-week break, and the world makes a tiny bit more sense again.

“Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it,” an insider told Us Weekly late Thursday. “It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”