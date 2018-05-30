Jimmy Page's fight against neighbor Robbie Williams' proposed gym and pool rolls on

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Roseanne Barr’s self-defense continued through Wednesday afternoon, with the disgraced comic insisting that she’s not racist and has been smeared.

One day after ABC abruptly canceled the revival of her hit show “Roseanne” over racist comments she made about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, it seems Barr is gearing up for a fight as she eyes her next move.

“I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she tweeted Wednesday. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”