John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' gets raucous praise from his celebrity friends

Apr. 9, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s celebrity friends loudly applauded the couple’s latest film, “A Quiet Place,” over the weekend.
So enamored by the picture, which exceeded even optimistic box-office projections in its opening weekend, the couple’s friends and peers sent them anything-but-quiet love on social media. Even horror titan Stephen King summed it up as an “extraordinary piece of work” because its silence makes the camera’s “eye open wide in a way few movies manage.”
Krasinski’s alien-invasion thriller about a family sheltering in silence from sound-hunting predators, marks “The Office” alum’s sophomore outing as a cinematic director. Krasinski also wrote and stars in the film alongside his real-life wife, Blunt.
Apr. 9, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
The rumors are true: Fleetwood Mac is going its own way without longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.
“Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best,” the group said in a Monday statement provided to The Times announcing its upcoming fall tour.
Something seemed amiss last week when former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Billy Burnette tweeted — then deleted — that Buckingham “is out but I'm not in,” Rolling Stone reported.
Apr. 9, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
- Music
Apr. 9, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
- TV
- Music
Lea Michele and Darren Criss just announced the hottest tour of 2013.
The former “Glee” stars have joined forces and are hitting the road for a co-headlining tour beginning May 30 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
The tour features nine stops, including two dates in Ohio but none in California or New York so far.
Apr. 9, 2018, 9:49 a.m.
- Celebrity
Motivational speaker Tony Robbins pushed around a member of the #MeToo movement last month, and now that movement is pushing back.
At a March 15 Unleash the Power Within event in San Jose, Robbins argued with a woman named Nanine McCool over the watershed moment in culture, suggesting that some women were using “victimhood” to gain “significance.”
At one point during the 11-minute disagreement, the 6-foot-7 life coach loomed over McCool – a victim of childhood sexual abuse – while pushing her back with his fist, attempting to illustrate why her “pushing back” against him didn’t make her safer.
Apr. 9, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
- Movies
Awestruck Han Solo and Chewbacca lay eyes on the Millennium Falcon for the first time in the action-packed trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” that landed Sunday night.
“I’ve got a really good feeling about this,” the exuberant Han (Alden Ehrenreich) proclaims in the cockpit, reversing the beloved scoundrel’s signature catchphrase.
The teaser for the latest prequel shows the ace pilot enlisting for his first job — not to mention lifestyle — as an intergalactic smuggler.
Apr. 9, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
You always worry about your children. But particularly you worry about your children if you have to leave them and they are not in a secure place in their life. You see your clock running out and you think, ‘What can I do before I go to maximize his chances for happiness and success?’
Apr. 8, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
- Movies
Disney's "Black Panther" is now the third-highest-grossing movie ever at the U.S. box office, overtaking “Titanic.”
“Black Panther” continued to post strong numbers this weekend, adding $8.4 million in its eighth weekend in theaters for a cumulative domestic total of $665.3 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore. That was enough to pass "Titanic," which finished its domestic run with $659.4 million (not adjusted for inflation).
Only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936.7 million) and “Avatar” ($760.5 million) have grossed more domestically.
Apr. 8, 2018, 12:26 p.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Jimmy Kimmel called for a cease-fire in his feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
The ABC late-night host said he’d had fun with their back and forth, but perhaps the tweets had gone too far. Kimmel apologized for the joke he made lampooning Melania Trump's accent.
"Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions thought," Kimmel wrote in a statement released on social media. "I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness."
Apr. 8, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I hear from older people that, with experience, you feel that things that used to burden you in your 20s don’t anymore. It’s a bit easier to figure things out and not let it abuse you ... I can’t wait to get to that point where I can say, ‘Yeah. It happened. That’s life.’
