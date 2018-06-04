John Mayer trades romance for bromance as he serenades Andy Cohen

Joy Reid is apologizing again for comments she made in old blog posts. (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

MSNBC host Joy Reid apologized Friday for inflammatory blog posts unearthed earlier this week, saying she had evolved in the years since she wrote them. The network, meanwhile, stood by her.

“While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day. There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed,” the “AM Joy” host said in a statement Friday, adding that she was “sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire.”

While calling the posts “obviously hateful and hurtful,” MSNBC stood by Reid, saying in its own statement that they were “not reflective of the colleague and friend we have known at MSNBC for the past seven years.”