After an entire episode dedicated to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, John Oliver opened Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” with a screed criticizing the Senate’s decision to promote the embattled judge to the highest court in the land.
“Look, what became painfully clear this week was that no step in this process had a chance of altering Republicans’ course,” Oliver stated. “Not [Christine] Blasey Ford’s testimony. Not the wildly inadequate FBI investigation. Not a letter signed by 2,400-plus law professors saying they opposed his appointment. Not even retired Justice [John Paul] Stevens arguing that after watching Kavanaugh’s testimony, he no longer felt he was fit to sit on the court.”
Oliver singled out some senators whom he thought had behaved badly during the confirmation process. He criticized Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch for his dismissive treatment of sexual assault survivors after telling them to “grow up.”
Meghan McCain on Monday returned to her hosting duties on “The View” and continued to tout the legacy of her father, Sen. John McCain, who died in August.
The conservative co-host was absent from the show since its 22nd season premiere last month and started off her segment by thanking her co-hosts, viewers and fellow Americans “for being so kind” to her and her family in the wake of the Arizona lawmaker’s death.
“It made me so inspired that the ideals my father espoused through his career are the ideals of America. There was a lot of talk about what died with him, and I’m here today to tell you: It didn’t. It is alive and well,” she said.
Bravo announced that its upcoming scripted series “Dirty John,” based on the Los Angeles Times’ popular serialized print series and podcast, will premiere in November.
The launch date for the eight-episode adaptation is set for Nov. 25 at 10 p.m., the network revealed Monday.
The season is based on the true-crime saga from Times reporter Christopher Goffard — a sordid tale of manipulation and deception revolving around a handsome con man, John Meehan, and his romance with a woman named Debra Newell.
Iconic singer Tina Turner underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, and love’s got everything to do with it.
Her second husband, Erwin Bach, donated a kidney to her when her kidney health was declining and she was exploring dialysis and assisted suicide as alternatives, she writes in her forthcoming memoir, “Tina Turner: My Love Story.”
In excerpts published Saturday in the Daily Mail newspaper, the rock queen, 78, said that in 2016 her kidneys were at “20% and plunging rapidly.”
Bette Midler has apologized for a tweet evoking John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s lyrics from a contentious 1972 song.
The singer and actress, known for being outspoken on social media, was airing her grievances over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination in the wake of sexual assault allegations brought against him — and what she later said was a “too brief investigation” into them.
It was because of that that she tweeted Thursday that “women are the n-word of the world,” adding, “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”
Chance the Rapper is giving a whole lot more to his hometown of Chicago.
The rapper on Thursday pledged $1 million to help improve mental-health services in the Windy City through his nonprofit organization SocialWorks, which aims to empower Chicago youth through the arts, education, civic engagement and job opportunities.
Its goal is to “change the way that mental-health resources are being accessed,” the rapper said when he announced the donation during the SocialWorks summit. “We need a new space to get information on how they feel and where they can go.”
Actress-activist Alyssa Milano appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday where she detailed her experience sitting in on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations last week and drew parallels to sexual misconduct allegations that dogged former President Bill Clinton.
Milano, who was invited to the Senate Judiciary hearing as a guest of ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, has been an outspoken critic of Kavanaugh, particularly in the wake of allegations of sexual assault made by psychologist Christine Blasey Ford and other women.
“I am not OK with his temperament,” the “Charmed” actress said. “I sat in the room, so I actually could feel his rage throughout his testimony. I felt he was acting as though he was a political operative. He was very volatile. I said numerous times if a woman had acted like that during a line of questioning, she would have been considered unhinged … the double standard is unbelievable.”