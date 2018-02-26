John Oliver takes aim at Trump's plan to arm teachers

Feb. 26, 2018, 9:34 a.m.
Though the bulk of the latest “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” turned its focus to Italy’s election of a prime minister, the host took a little time at the top of the show to focus on issues closer to home.
The issue in question? President Trump’s proposed plan to arm (some) teachers.
Oliver began his takedown with a clip of the president from last week, in which Trump said, “We need to let people know, you come into our schools and you’re gonna be dead. And it’s gonna be fast.”
Feb. 26, 2018, 8:13 a.m.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith says he’s “still above ground” after surviving a massive heart attack Sunday.
The “Clerks” star tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed Monday, notifying his followers that he’d pulled through as he explained why he had to cancel a gig Sunday night.
“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” wrote Smith, 47. He skipped the second of two “Kevin Smith Live!” shows at Glendale’s Alex Theatre, where he was taping a stand-up special
Feb. 26, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
People all over the world bow their heads to different names of the creator, but everybody nods their head in unison to the snare and the kick. It brings us all together.
Feb. 25, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
If you told me that if I went to Bulgaria for eight months and shot all night on a vampire-werewolf movie with four really difficult actors and a really mean director, but it would set me up for the rest of my career, I probably wouldn’t do it.
Feb. 24, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
When you're a young black man, you're not allowed to be emotional. One of the reasons I act is people pay me to be emotional.
Feb. 24, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
French customs officials say they have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.
The French Culture Ministry said Friday that customs agents in Marne-la-Vallee were surprised to find a work of art bearing the signature “Degas” inside a suitcase in the bus' luggage compartment. The ministry says none of the passengers claimed the suitcase during the Feb. 16 search.
Experts verified the artwork as Degas' “Les Choristes” (“The Chorus Singers”), which depicts a scene from Mozart's opera “Don Giovanni.”
Feb. 23, 2018, 12:35 p.m.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. issued a statement Friday addressing a sexual assault allegation by actor Brendan Fraser.
Fraser, in a GQ profile published Thursday, recounted an incident of alleged sexual assault by former HFPA President Philip Berk, which the actor said hurt his career. It was the first time Fraser had spoken of the encounter publicly.
“The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article. Over the years we’ve continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences,” the organization said in a statement to The Times.
Feb. 23, 2018, 12:19 p.m.
The 90th Academy Awards are coming together with a bevy of performers now slated to take the stage.
Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Common, Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens will perform this year’s Oscar-nominated songs during the upcoming ceremony, show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced Friday.
The trio of Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will perform “Remember Me” from the animated film “Coco.” The song was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who earned Oscars in 2014 for “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”
Feb. 23, 2018, 10:28 a.m.
The culture wars are real, and Ted Cruz found out the hard way.
When speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Thursday, the senator from Texas referenced iconic animated television series “The Simpsons,” and the rest, as they say, is history.
Cruz was asked to speak about gun control in the context of a specific “Simpsons” episode from 1997 in which Homer becomes obsessed with guns, leading to the following exchange with daughter Lisa.
Feb. 23, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
David Mamet has written a play about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.
The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright, known for “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Wag the Dog,” spilled the beans while promoting his newspaper-centric book “Chicago.”
“I was talking with my Broadway producer and he said, ‘Why don’t you write a play about Harvey Weinstein?’ And so I did.” Mamet told the Chicago Tribune in an interview published Thursday.