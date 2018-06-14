John Travolta stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday night and left host Jimmy Fallon hopelessly devoted to him.
Though he was ostensibly promoting the Friday release of “Gotti,” in which Travolta portrays infamous crime boss John Gotti, the actor wasn’t above celebrating one of his most beloved performances.
Fallon gushed that he still couldn’t believe that Travolta was in “Grease,” which celebrates its 40th anniversary on Saturday.
Hopefully audiences aren’t tired of Tiffany Haddish yet as the “Girls Trip” breakout is showing no signs of slowing down. The South Los Angeles native is starring in at least four movies coming out this year.
Roadside Attractions and Topic Studios announced Wednesday that they have acquired North American distribution rights to “The Oath,” the directorial debut of actor Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Blockers," "Neighbors"). Producers include QC Entertainment, one of the companies behind Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”
The as-yet-undated fall release centers on a man (Barinholtz) and his wife (Haddish) whose Thanksgiving takes a turn when two federal agents — being held captive in their living room — give the extended family something to worry about beyond their typical holiday dinner table political rifts. John Cho, Carrie Brownstein and Billy Magnussen also star. A first look at the film is below.
Neil Patrick Harris has apologized to “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom after slighting her online during this year’s Tony Awards.
The erstwhile Tonys host had been live-tweeting the show on Sunday, and Bloom, a backstage host, became an unexpected casualty when he referred to her as “the woman in the top hat backstage” who said “like” and “oh my god” a lot.
On Wednesday, the “How I Met Your Mother” star offered his “sincere apologies” after failing to research the CW actress in an attempt to be funny. He should have known better, he said.
Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line has debuted a new collection. And how better to promote it than with an army of nearly nude lookalikes of the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian West?
West took to social media on Tuesday to share images from his Supermoon Yeezy desert rat campaign, as photographed by Eli Russell Linnetz.
The photos showed a variety of models in varying shades of neutral colors, all boasting West’s new Yeezy 500 Supermoon Yellow sneakers.
Just a few months ago, it seemed 20th Century Fox wanted nothing to do with Bryan Singer.
When the studio put on a big presentation touting its upcoming Queen biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody," at CinemaCon in April, the filmmaker's name was not even uttered once. Roughly five months prior, he'd been fired as the director of the project, forcing the London production to temporarily shut down until Dexter Fletcher was hired to wrap up the shoot.
Despite the controversy, Fox confirmed Wednesday that Singer will be credited as director on the finished film, which is set for release Nov. 2, in the heart of Hollywood’s awards season. (Empire magazine first reported the news.)
Singer was let go on Dec. 1 and subsequently denied reports that he had clashed with the movie's star, Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury.
In a statement, Singer said he had not behaved unprofessionally, "wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project," but that "Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first."
Singer continued to make headlines that month. Just days after he was removed from "Bohemian Rhapsody," he was sued over a 2003 allegation that he raped a 17-year-old boy — a charge he has denied. And his production company, Bad Hat Harry, was booted from the Fox lot. (The company’s first-look deal had not been renewed, a decision made prior to the “Bohemian Rhapsody” firing.)
Fox did not respond to questions about whether Fletcher, best known for directing 2016's "Eddie the Eagle," would receive any credit on the finished film. Directors Guild of America rules do not permit two directors to be credited on a film unless they work as a team.
Fletcher worked on the project for about 16 days, according to the picture's producer, Graham King.
"Basically, Bryan had some personal issues going on," King told Empire. "He wanted to hiatus the movie to deal with them, and the movie had to get finished. That was what it came down to …. It wasn’t about reinventing the wheel. We needed someone who would have some creative freedom, but work inside a box.”
Filming has begun on director Patty Jenkins’ highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman.”
Officially titled “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel will see star Gal Gadot reprise the character of Diana Prince (a.k.a. Wonder Woman) opposite a new foe named the Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.
Warner Bros. unveiled the title in a press release Wednesday, also confirming the return of “Wonder Woman” costar Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the U.S. Army pilot and spy who encountered the super-powered heroine circa World War I in the first film.
The eighth film in DC’s superhero franchise marks the fourth big-screen appearance of Gadot’s Wonder Woman and is set in the 1980s. First-look images show Diana in front of a bank of televisions taking in the candy-colored, totally ‘80s news (and apparently catching up on episodes of “Dallas”).
Dumbo takes flight in the first trailer for Disney and Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo,” which expands the flying elephant’s back story and delves into the underbelly of the circus that recruits him.
In Ehren Kruger’s screenplay, former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his two children (Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins) are enlisted by circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) to care for the timid calf, whose oversized ears have made him the laughing stock of an already struggling circus.
When they discover that Dumbo can fly, Medici’s circus makes a comeback and attracts entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for Dreamland, his latest glitzy entertainment venture, according to a statement Disney released Wednesday.
When I asked [Stanley Kubrick] very early on, have you got any ideas about this, he looked at me incredulously and said, 'Gee, mate, that's why I hired you.' I was like 'What? Stanley, look at the call sheet. It says here 'S. Kubrick, director.' How about a bit of direction?' He just went, 'You're getting it.’
President Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un succeeded in uniting at least one front: It left late-night talk show hosts in an utter state of confusion.
On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah began his analysis of the meeting with a chastened apology.
“We’ve all got to admit that we were wrong,” Noah said Tuesday night. “We said the man couldn’t do it, we said his temper would blow up the summit — but yesterday he proved everyone wrong and turned the nuclear summit in Singapore into a huge win for himself.
Now that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has wrapped and his 65-minute news conference is in the history books, President Trump finally had time to catch up with the Tony Awards. Which, of course, means the president took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out actor Robert De Niro.
De Niro had been tapped to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the Tony Awards on Sunday, and the vocal Trump critic used his moment onstage to hurl a certain expletive at the president that CBS had to bleep out from its telecast. Twice.
In response, the president called De Niro a “very Low IQ individual” who may be “punch-drunk.”