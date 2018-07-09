Johnny Depp. (Cyril Zingaro / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock)

Johnny Depp’s year continues to progress in erratic fashion, with a new lawsuit surfacing Monday that accuses the actor of punching a location manager on the set of “City of Lies.”

Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager previously employed by “Private Practice,” “Medium” and “Blade,” was hired to work on the film about the police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., adapted from the novel “LAbyrinth” by Randall Sullivan and scheduled for release later this year.

According to court documents acquired by The Times, the incident between Depp and Brooks took place on April 13, 2017, and allegedly arose after Brooks advised Depp that they would have only one more shot, in order to abide by the city permit restricting filming to 11 p.m. inside the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.