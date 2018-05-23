Jon Stewart cozies up under Stephen Colbert's desk for comedy — and a good cause

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart are closer than ever, thanks to a charity fundraiser that landed the former “Daily Show” host under the current “Late Show” host’s desk Tuesday night.

The Omaze benefit raffle raised $451,000 for Next for Autism and gave raffle winner Rachel Olmer the opportunity to hang out under Colbert’s desk for a “Late Show” episode. She also got to deliver a punch line and ask a guest — in this case, comedian and actor David Cross — a question.

But for one scene-stealing segment, Olmer was joined underneath Colbert’s desk by Stewart, who brought props, gags and all manner of chaos to the confined space and repeatedly interrupted a Colbert bit about the Obamas on Netflix.