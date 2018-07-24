An introspective Dennis Quaid touched on faith, music, family and his upcoming portrayal of President Reagan in a sprawling interview Monday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”

But it was the actor’s insight into his former drug use and his past relationship with actress Meg Ryan that were particularly interesting.

Quaid, 64, speaking to Kelly at the Reagan Ranch near Santa Barbara, touched on his 1980s cocaine addiction, sharing (again) that he was doing coke on a near-daily basis when he arrived in Hollywood. The drug, he said, was “even in some movie budgets.”