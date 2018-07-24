A U.S. district judge has dismissed the copyright-infringement lawsuit brought against Guillermo Del Toro’s Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water.”
Central District Judge Percy Anderson threw out the lawsuit on Monday, ordering that the plaintiff — the estate of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paul Zindel — “takes nothing,” according to a brief ruling obtained by The Times on Tuesday.
Anderson also ruled that “the action is dismissed with prejudice,” meaning that it has been dismissed permanently and cannot be brought back to court.
An attorney for rapper Offset is insisting that the hip-hop star, who performs with the group Migos and is married to fellow rapper Cardi B, was improperly arrested Friday outside Atlanta.
Drew Findling, who represents Offset, claims police were “coming up with a pretextual reason to pull over a young black man in a shiny, beautiful, luxury car.”
Offset, 26, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was taken into custody after his Porsche 911 was pulled over for failing to maintain its lane, the Associated Press reported.
Pop singer Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday for an apparent heroin overdose, according to TMZ.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told The Times that officers responded to a call in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, but declined further comment.
TMZ reported that an unnamed law-enforcement source confirmed to the outlet that Lovato was the victim in question and appeared to be suffering from a heroin overdose.
Model Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have announced their engagement.
The happy couple shared the news on social media Tuesday, an unusal move given that the two have kept relatively quiet about their six-year relationship.
“I love you more than I have words to express,” the Kode With Klossy entrepreneur (and member of Taylor Swift’s fabled girl squad) wrote on Twitter. “Josh, you’re my best friend and soulmate. … Yes a million times over.”
“Dirty John” is taking his deception internationally — that is, if he hadn’t already.
Last fall’s breakout Los Angeles Times podcast-turned-scripted anthology series for Bravo will be carried to international markets through Netflix, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday.
The television series is being adapted from reporter Christopher Goffard’s six-part investigation of the handsome but manipulative grifter John Meehan and his romancing of Orange County interior designer Debra Newell.
The Paley Center for Media announced on Tuesday the lineup for the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, featuring both new series and returning favorites for the 12th installment of the annual festival.
“Every September television fans know PaleyFest Fall TV Previews is the place to be for a first look at the most buzz-worthy new shows of the fall TV season, and engaging conversation and insight from the cast and creative teams behind them,” Paley Center President and Chief Executive Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement Tuesday.
Held at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills starting Sept. 6, the 10-day event begins with Netflix’s “Atypical” and “BoJack Horseman,” featuring screenings and conversations with the casts of each series.
Dan Harmon, the co-creator of “Rick and Morty” and creator of “Community,” deleted his Twitter account Monday after a disturbing 2009 video resurfaced online.
The video broke out toward the end of the weekend while Harmon was at San Diego Comic-Con partaking in a drunken, fake radio show-style panel discussion with fellow “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland and voice actress Cassie Steele.
Harmon deleted his social media account soon after.
Comedians Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are returning to HBO for another dose of “2 Dope Queens.”
HBO has ordered four new hourlong specials from the duo that will premiere next year, the premium cable network said in a statement Monday.
The critically acclaimed specials debuted in February to much fanfare as Williams and Robinson hosted Jon Stewart, Uzo Aduba, Tituss Burgess and Sarah Jessica Parker. Comedian Tig Notaro directed the specials, which were produced by A24.
An introspective Dennis Quaid touched on faith, music, family and his upcoming portrayal of President Reagan in a sprawling interview Monday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”
But it was the actor’s insight into his former drug use and his past relationship with actress Meg Ryan that were particularly interesting.
Quaid, 64, speaking to Kelly at the Reagan Ranch near Santa Barbara, touched on his 1980s cocaine addiction, sharing (again) that he was doing coke on a near-daily basis when he arrived in Hollywood. The drug, he said, was “even in some movie budgets.”