“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” in theaters Friday, reportedly removed a scene in which a character identifies as a lesbian. It’s the latest example of Hollywood skirting LGBTQ representation on the big screen in major blockbusters.
News of the cut scene came from Daniella Pineda, who plays the character in question, Zia Rodriguez. During an interview with Build, she revealed that a particular line was cut “for sake of time.”
“I look at Chris [Pratt], and I’m like, ‘Yeah … square jaw, good bone structure, tall, muscles — I don’t date men, but if I did, it would be you,’ ” she said. “It was cool because it was a little insight into my character … but they cut it.”
George and Amal Clooney have donated $100,000 to help children affected by the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which had been separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border until Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to halt the practice.
The movie star and international human-rights attorney announced the donation Wednesday through their Clooney Foundation for Justice and will be giving the money to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.
The donation is meant to “help protect and promote the best interests of immigrant children in the United States who have been separated from their families,” according to a statement from the foundation.
Just weeks after the death of its founder, the Kate Spade Foundation announced Wednesday that it is donating $1 million to organizations working for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
“Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world, and inspired women to live life to the fullest. We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy,” Anna Bakst, brand president and chief executive officer of Kate Spade New York, said in a statement.
“Mental illness does not discriminate; it is complicated and difficult to diagnose and can often be life-threatening,” Bakst continued. “We hope that our support will shed even more light on the disease and encourage those who suffer from mental health issues to seek help. Collectively, we must all do more.”
Bruce Springsteen altered his Broadway show Tuesday night to address the current crisis at the southern U.S. border. On Wednesday, he posted the message online.
“For 146 shows, I have played pretty much the same set every night. Tonight demands something different,” Springsteen said before playing “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” according to a note on his website.
People come to his shows and rock shows not to be “told anything” but to be “reminded of who we are and who we can be collectively,” he said.
“We need to find a place where we can be alone / To spend some special time without an interruption.”
That’s Paul McCartney in “Come On to Me,” one of a pair of songs the Beatles legend released Wednesday ahead of a new solo album due in September.
Set over a swaggering rock beat (and punctuated by sharp brass blasts), “Come On to Me” makes good on its title, with McCartney play-by-playing his response to someone who’s evidently expressed a certain interest in him.
Amazon Studios just gained access to a wealth of sci-fi intellectual property, thanks to a first-look deal with “Game of Thrones” producer Vince Gerardis.
Announced Wednesday, the deal gives Amazon access to the producer’s vast IP library, including works from authors Larry Niven, Kim Stanley Robinson and Robert Heinlein.
“Vince has his fingertips on a ‘library of worlds,’ and I’m excited about the prospects of building multiple series with him,” Sharon Yguado, Amazon Studios’ head of scripted genre programming, said in a statement.
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow abruptly ended a segment of her show Tuesday night while describing the Trump administration’s use of “tender age” shelters to house migrant babies and toddlers being separated from their parents at the border.
The political commentator fought back tears while reading an Associated Press story describing the conditions. She struggled to get the words out and paused several times, telling her team to put up a graphic if possible. She started again, then apologized and said, “I think I’m going to have to hand this off.”
Later that night, “The Rachel Maddow Show” host took to Twitter to explain what happened on air.
Late-night TV hosts continued to voice outrage Tuesday night about the Trump administration’s border policy that is separating families and sparking a nationwide outcry.
On CBS, Stephen Colbert mocked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she opted out of a briefing to avoid questions about the “zero tolerance” immigration policy.
“Sarah, you think you don’t want to talk about child separation policy?” Colbert asked. “Try doing it on a comedy show.”
“I was the interpreter of a love lost, or a painful love. … Now I'm an authority, if you will. I know about a little bit of suffering.”
Veteran Texas country singer, songwriter and activist Willie Nelson has tweeted an invitation to President Trump to join him on tour — not a concert tour, but an inspection tour of detention centers in Nelson’s home state where immigrant children separated from their parents are being housed.
“Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson,” the 85-year-old artist posted through the Twitter account belonging to his wife, Annie D’Angelo. “Let’s go down to a border detention center together to better understand what’s happening down there?! Let’s talk!”
Nelson tagged several prominent lawmakers as well as MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow with the post, which comes on the heels of a statement he issued last week denouncing the Trump administration’s new “zero tolerance” enforcement policy on illegal immigration that has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents.