Kate Spade (Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press)

Just weeks after the death of its founder, the Kate Spade Foundation announced Wednesday that it is donating $1 million to organizations working for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world, and inspired women to live life to the fullest. We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy,” Anna Bakst, brand president and chief executive officer of Kate Spade New York, said in a statement.

“Mental illness does not discriminate; it is complicated and difficult to diagnose and can often be life-threatening,” Bakst continued. “We hope that our support will shed even more light on the disease and encourage those who suffer from mental health issues to seek help. Collectively, we must all do more.”