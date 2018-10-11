Hayma Washington is stepping down as chairman and CEO of the Television Academy Board of Governors when his term expires at the end of the year.

Washington will not seek a second term in order for him to return to producing and focusing on diversity, The Times has confirmed.

“It just felt for me as a professional and personally it was time to move on,” he told Variety on Tuesday. “I’m an independent producer and as you sit in that position, you really are limited in some of the things you can do with your agendas.”