Kanye West announces a new solo album and Kid Cudi collaboration

Apr. 19, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
- Music
Kanye West is not done dropping bombs on Twitter.
One day after the rapper took to the social media site to unleash a flood of philosophical tweets he described as his “book,” West announced plans to release two new albums in June.
First out, on June 1, will be a seven-song solo album. A week later, West’s collaboration with Kid Cudi debuts.
Apr. 19, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
- Movies
Netflix is out, but Lars von Trier is back in.
The Cannes Film Festival has announced an updated selection lineup that welcomes the controversial Danish director back into the fold after a seven-year ban.
In 2011, Von Trier spoke about his heritage at a Cannes press conference. Having learned that he had both German and Jewish roots, he joked, “I understand Hitler” and “I was really a Nazi.”
Apr. 19, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
- Music
It may not be Bob Dylan’s “Idiot Wind” but thanks to high wind speeds at Coachella, the opening of camping for this weekend’s music festival has been delayed until Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning on Thursday morning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. It cited anticipated winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph and isolated gusts to 65 mph through Thursday evening.
As for the forecast for the Indio area on Thursday, winds are expected to spur blowing sand and dust that will persist through the afternoon, with highs from 73 to 78 degrees.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Stephen Colbert wasn’t pulling any punches Wednesday night when “Sex and the City” star and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon dropped by the show.
Though his time with Nixon began with some lighthearted banter about accolades, Colbert quickly got down to business. And Nixon was ready for him.
“Why are you running?” Colbert asked.
Apr. 18, 2018, 2:58 p.m.
- Music
Erykah Badu, Miguel, Jhené Aiko will be the headliners of the inaugural Smokin Grooves Festival in Long Beach.
Set for June 16 on the Queen Mary waterfront, the daylong blowout will also feature NxWorries (Anderson Paak + Knxwledge), the Roots with Busta Rhymes, H.E.R., Majid Jordan, DVSN, Alina Baraz and Thundercat.
Goldenvoice unveiled festival details on Wednesday. The lineup is stacked with a spectrum of alternative R&B and hip-hop artists.
Also tapped for Smokin Grooves are Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), Soulection, Smino, Ravyn Lenae, Masego, Madlib, Sinead Harnett, Les Nubians, Omarion, Jordan Rakei, THEY., Sa-Ra, Xavier Omar, Bruno Major, Snoh Aalegra, Lion Babe, Childish Major, Phony Ppl, 143 Soundsystem, Ari Lennox, Brasstracks, Tiara Thomas, Quin, Nonchalant Savant and Spencer.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, with passes starting at $99.
Apr. 18, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Kanye West doesn’t need to publish a book on his philosophy — he’s got Twitter for that.
The Grammy-winning “Famous” rapper let loose a series of fortune cookie-like tweets on Wednesday that he says are a “book.”
“This is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive,” he wrote after publishing more than a dozen broad tweets. Another dozen or so came after that.
Apr. 18, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
- Movies
You know what’s scary?
Not dinosaurs. Not even a world full of dinosaurs.
What’s scary is a genetically modified dinosaur in your bedroom, menacing — for some reason — children.
Apr. 18, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
- Movies
- Awards
Daniel Fellman has been named to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors following the departure of producer Bill Mechanic, who blasted academy leadership with an incendiary resignation letter.
Mechanic, a former 20th Century Fox executive, derided academy leaders for making “reactive rather than considered” decisions about diversity within the organization and its stance on sexual misconduct within the industry. He said the organization’s “fractured environment” hasn’t allowed for “a unified, strategically sound, vision.”
“I haven’t had any real impact, so now it’s time to leave,” Mechanic wrote in the private letter dated April 12 and published Tuesday by the Hollywood Reporter and Variety. “I feel I have failed the organization. I feel we have failed the organization.”
Apr. 18, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
- Celebrity
The queen’s corgis are no more.
According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II’s last corgi was put to sleep on Sunday at Windsor Castle. Willow was nearly 15 when she died and was suffering from a cancer-related illness.
Willow’s death marks the end of an era for the queen, who has lived with corgi companions for most of her life.
Apr. 18, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
The Tony Awards announced Wednesday that two musicians who made their Broadway debuts last year would be hosting this year’s ceremony. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will take over from last year’s host, a now disgraced Kevin Spacey.
Both music mainstays hit the Great White Way last year, with Bareilles starring in the musical “Waitress,” for which she wrote the music and lyrics, and Groban in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”
“The Theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible. I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that,” Bareilles said in a statement released Wednesday.