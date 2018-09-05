Kanye West has apologized to Drake for some recent clashes and says he’s going to attend one of Drake’s shows in the next week.
The rapper started off a nine-tweet mea culpa early Wednesday with a picture from Drake’s “Scorpion” tour and the message: “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” followed by purple hearts.
Primary in West’s apology was his denial that he had anything to do with diss tracks aimed at Drake by fellow rapper Pusha T a few months back.
Former investigator Paul Holes, the forensic criminologist who helped crack the Golden State Killer case, has signed an overall development deal with Oxygen to bring more true-crime programming to the cable network.
Announced Wednesday, the deal is the latest in the network’s effort to rebrand itself as a true-crime programmer for women.
“Paul embodies what Oxygen is all about,” Rod Aissa, Oxygen’s executive vice president of original programming and development, said in a statement.
Kim Kardashian West was at the White House on Wednesday morning to lobby for prison reform and, possibly, for the freedom of another person sentenced to life for a nonviolent, low-level drug conviction.
The reality star flew overnight to Washington, TMZ reported.
She was set to meet with Jared Kushner and others for what deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley called "a listening session about the clemency process."
Piper Perabo was among a group of protesters hustled out of a congressional hearing for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on Tuesday as members of the entourage shouted phrases such as, “Please vote no! Please vote no!”
“I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings,” the “Covert Affairs” actress tweeted Tuesday, including video showing her and others being physically removed from the room.
Kavanaugh has been nominated to fill the Supreme Court position left open by Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who announced his retirement in June.
As the 22nd season of “The View” got underway Tuesday, a mourning Meghan McCain was absent from the panel, but that didn’t stop her co-hosts from talking about her and her eulogy for her father, the late Republican Sen. John McCain, whose funeral was Saturday.
“Meghan is spending time with her family right now,” Whoopi Goldberg said, explaining Meghan’s absence.
The group, which now includes “Fox & Friends Weekend” alum Abby Huntsman, called attention to the line in Meghan McCain’s eulogy where she said, “the America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.”
Colton Underwood, a former NFL player who maintains he’s still a virgin, has been named the next “Bachelor” on ABC’s hit series.
“[W]hat I’m looking forward to the most is being engaged and then getting married shortly after that,” he said Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”
Underwood — or as Bachelor Nation would call him, simply Colton — is 26, which likely means a host of younger contestants on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.” He was born and bred in the Midwest, part of a blended family with seven siblings, and now lives in Denver. Did we mention he’s still a virgin?
Roseanne Barr has lived for decades in California, where she owns multiple homes. But the comedian, whose racist tweet about former President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett got her fired from ABC and the revival of “Roseanne” canceled, says she is leaving the Golden State, at least temporarily.
Why? “I'm sure it's going to fall into the sea soon," she joked during a recent podcast interview with her friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.
Barr will spend some time in Israel, she told Boteach. One goal, she said, is be far from Hollywood when “The Conners” — ABC’s “Roseanne” spinoff — premieres without her on Oct. 16.
