Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner were married Thursday in upstate New York, reportedly exchanging vows in front of about 80 friends and family.
The supermodel sent out a heart and the “10.18.2018” date with a wedding picture of the newlyweds Thursday on social media, confirming the deed had been done.
Kloss wore a custom Dior gown, according to People, which had some details from what a friend called an “intimate and moving” ceremony. “They’re excited to build their future together,” the friend said.
Lenny Letter, the feminist content site founded by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, is shutting down.
Subscribers were notified Friday that the site, which began as a newsletter in 2015, will close that day, confirming reports that emerged Thursday from Digiday and the New York Post. Staff and contributors were informed days before. Dunham, Konner and reps for Lenny Letter and Condé Nast have not yet responded to a request for comment.
“When we began plotting Lenny almost four years ago, we were casually referring to this venture as our cool older sister — someone who’s been there, done that, someone who’s learned from her successes and her failures,” read the final send to subscribers on Friday.
A questionable Elle magazine tweet that directed people to a voter-registration page when they thought they were getting dishy gossip on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West splitting up had members of the media and others talking Thursday afternoon.
Commentary on the tweet was mixed, technically — “This is brilliant,” said CNN political pundit Chris Cillizza — though it seemed to fall more heavily on the side of condemnation.
New York magazine and HuffPo writer Yashar Ali pointed out that a random tweeter had pulled the same stunt days earlier with the lure of news on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s breakup.
Laura Benanti has tapped Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel and several other Broadway stars for a bilingual kids’ album benefiting migrant children and those who have been separated from their families at the border.
“Singing You Home — Children’s Songs for Family Reunification” will feature tracks and duets sung by them, as well as Josh Groban, Kristin Chenoweth and Ingrid Michaelson. Broadway Baby Mamas, an ensemble of working mothers in theater, provides backup vocals, Ghostlight Records announced Thursday.
The English- and Spanish-language album, which goes on sale Oct. 26, enlisted artists, musicians, technicians and recording studios to donate their time and talents.
In another sign of the increasing importance of TV content to film festivals, the AFI Fest announced Thursday that it will host the world premiere of the first episode of TNT’s “I Am the Night,” an upcoming limited series directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Chris Pine.
The “Wonder Woman” collaborators are switching gears for a noirish tale inspired by true events of unsolved crime, twisted secrets and Hollywood debauchery. The six-episode event will air on the cable network starting in January.
AFI Fest will also preview Jed Rothstein’s four-part Showtime documentary series “Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI,” executive produced by Alex Gibney, which “examines the complex history of conflict between the FBI and U.S. presidents.”
“Halloween” producer Jason Blum is apologizing for off-target comments he made about his company’s failure to hire female directors for its signature horror genre — and his perception of their unavailability — in a recent magazine interview.
Blum seemed “jolted” when asked about Blumhouse Productions’ failure to hire any female directors since its creation in 2006, Polygon writer Matt Patches wrote in an article published Wednesday.
“We’re always trying to [do] that,” Blum said. “We’re not trying to do it because of recent events. We’ve always been trying.”
The Tony Awards are getting ready for their 2019 ceremony.
Announced Thursday, the 73rd annual awards show, celebrating the best of the Broadway season, will take place on June 9, 2019. It will again be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The 2019 edition of the telecast should be a star-studded one, as the current season includes plays starring Bryan Cranston, Kerry Washington, Armie Hammer, Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale, John Lithgow, Laurie Metcalf, Ethan Hawke, Mike Birbiglia and Janet McTeer, to name just a few. The host(s) will be announced at a later date.
The surprise self-destruction of a Banksy painting didn’t go 100% as planned; according to the artist, the work was supposed to be fully shredded when the stunt was over.
The street artist posted video on his website Wednesday apparently revealing the plan behind the performance-art stunt.
The spray-painted work sold at a Sotheby’s auction in London earlier this month for about $1.4 million. The buyer, a woman who bid via telephone, helped set a sales record for the artist. Then things unraveled as the work self-destructed live at the auction.
