Lena Dunham co-founded Lenny Letter with Jenni Konner. (Anthony Behar / Bravo)

Lenny Letter, the feminist content site founded by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, is shutting down.

Subscribers were notified Friday that the site, which began as a newsletter in 2015, will close that day, confirming reports that emerged Thursday from Digiday and the New York Post. Staff and contributors were informed days before. Dunham, Konner and reps for Lenny Letter and Condé Nast have not yet responded to a request for comment.

“When we began plotting Lenny almost four years ago, we were casually referring to this venture as our cool older sister — someone who’s been there, done that, someone who’s learned from her successes and her failures,” read the final send to subscribers on Friday.