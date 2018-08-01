Andy Spade, widower of designer Kate Spade, returned to Instagram on Monday for the first time since May with a tribute to his wife, who died by suicide in June.
“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city,” he wrote of his wife. “I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and [me] stay at their home through a difficult time.”
Then he described how he and his 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix “Bea” Spade, brought the offseason Christmas tree in the picture to life over the past couple of months.
Blame “Twilight.”
After Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy series turned film franchise brought the sexy back to vampires and werewolves, a political scandal centered around Bigfoot erotica was inevitable.
Stephen Colbert delighted in the latest non-Trump-related trainwreck on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show,” detailing how the congressional race in Virginia's 5th District got weird.
The Hoff is off the market — again.
“Baywatch” veteran David Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts in Italy on Tuesday, the couple’s spokeswoman, Judy Katz, confirmed to The Times on Wednesday.
They wed in the southern coastal region of Puglia, and the actor’s daughters, Taylor-Ann, 28, and Hayley, 25, were among the attendees.
Paramount Pictures on Wednesday released an official photo for the upcoming “Terminator” movie, and make no mistake: These women are a force to be reckoned with.
The film stars Linda Hamilton, who will reprise her iconic role as Sarah Connor, along with newcomers Natalia Reyes (as Dani Ramos) and Mackenzie Davis (as Grace).
Although the film will costar Arnold Schwarzenegger, who originated the role of the titular cyborg assassin, the sneak-peek photo suggests it’s the women who run this show.
I'm an optimist. I don't find myself depressive, and I'm more of a regenerative. I kind of cancel and continue. I do not dwell on the past.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ah, marriage
The L.A. Film Festival announced its 2018 competition lineup Tuesday, with 40 feature films, 41 short films and 10 short episodic works from around the world screening over the course of the eight-day event.
Of the festival’s films, 42% are directed by women and 39% are directed by people of color.
“Our mission of finding fresh new voices from different geographical and cultural axes remains true,” festival director Jennifer Cochis said in a statement. “These storytellers are united by their ability to transport, impact and inspire audiences with the power of their craft.”
NBC just can’t block those clocks: A “Timeless” movie is indeed happening, finally putting an end to the never-ending fate of the time-travel saga.
The peacock network, along with Sony Pictures Television, on Tuesday announced a two-part series finale that will air during the holidays. It’ll close the door on the fan favorite, whose Time Team travels the world — and time — to tell the stories of the unsung and underrepresented people of history.
Audiences can expect the “Timeless” they know and love, according to executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke, and a final emotional story to satisfy the show’s legion of fans — the so-called #ClockBlockers.
Jennifer Lopez is MTV's next Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, the network announced Tuesday. She'll get the honor at the Video Music Awards in August.
Lopez is also set to perform at the VMAs, where she’s twice-nominated this year for her single “Dinero,” in the collaboration and Latin categories. She’s also won two VMAs out of 21 prior nominations.
The star of music, movies and TV is sitting down Tuesday with Sway for a Facebook Live interview to announce her Vanguard status.
Jermaine Dupri and his So So Def crew are going on tour this fall to celebrate the groundbreaking hip-hop label’s 25th anniversary.
The So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y tour features Dupri and musical acts Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon, Dupri announced Monday.
“Blessings are bigger when you share them,” Dupri said in a statement. “One of my biggest blessings is to be able to go tour with all my artists. I can’t wait!!!”
You try to be liquid, try to be like water, like Bruce [Lee] says. Some things you just let flow around you, some things you just redirect back.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: For Wesley Snipes, ‘Brooklyn’s Finest’ is no stretch