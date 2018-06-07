Kate Spade's husband says late designer battled depression and anxiety

Emmet and Lucy square off with Lego Duplo invaders from outer space who threaten the bricks — er, sentient denizens — of Bricksburg in the new trailer for “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” which landed Tuesday.

The follow-up takes place five years later, and Lucy, a.k.a. Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), is still trying to toughen up her naive and “less than special” counterpart Emmet (Chris Pratt). And when she’s kidnapped, she and her captors realize that she’s the one who “technically did all the warrior stuff” the last time around.