KCET took home 11 awards at last night's Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, surpassing close nomination competitor KMEX.
Presented by the Television Academy, the awards were handed out Saturday night at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.
"The Green Book (Lost LA)," "City Rising," "Tending the Wild," "The Price of Freedom" and "Alta California (The Migrant Kitchen)" were some of the KCET programs recognized.
Singer Tina Turner bid farewell to her late son Craig Turner this week.
It was her “saddest moment as a mother,” the rock ’n’ roll legend tweeted Friday.
Turner scattered her firstborn’s ashes on July 19 while “gathered with family and friends off the coast of California.
Superstar Will Smith will soon add book author to his many career accomplishments.
“I’m writing a book!” the actor confirmed on social media Thursday. “I got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I’m finally going to write a book for y’all.”
Smith, who said he’ll be sharing “all my business,” is teaming with Mark Manson, the bestselling author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a …,” for the project. They’re currently meeting with five publishers to bid on it, he added.
A grateful Michelle Williams recently promised she would “advocate for the betterment of those in need,” and the Destiny’s Child singer did just that on Saturday when she further opened up about her history of depression.
In an Instagram post thanking family, friends and her fiancé for their support over the past two weeks, Williams used the forum to reflect on her battle with mental illness.
Though Williams hadn’t planned to make what she went through public, she wrote, she used it as an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health and offer advice to those who might also be struggling.
Some people ask about 'Showgirls' and some don't, but I don't mind. I mean, I have so many other credits ... and if you love it, you're not alone.
Lucasfilm has revealed the cast for “Star Wars: Episode IX,” the next installment of its Skywalker saga, and it’s official: The late Carrie Fisher will once again appear as Leia, by way of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” director J.J. Abrams said in a statement Friday. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us.
He added: “We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in ‘Episode IX’ by using unseen footage we shot together in ‘Episode VII.’”
Two Hollywood heavy hitters are banding together to raise awareness of and support for immigrants caught up in the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Common and Mark Ruffalo, together with We Stand United, released a video Friday in an attempt to reunite families separated by immigration policy.
“We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis here on U.S. soil. The Trump administration has failed to comply with the court order to reunify all the families that have been separated on the U.S. border,” Ruffalo says in the 3½-minute video scored with Audra Day’s “Rise Up.”
With Chris Hardwick returning to host AMC’s “Talking Dead” after an investigation into his behavior, ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra says she’s moving on — saying that was her intention from the beginning.
Dykstra, who dated Hardwick for three years, wrote the essay in June that, without naming the Nerdist co-founder, set him up for an onslaught of professional scrutiny after she alleged emotional and sexual abuse, followed by blacklisting.
“I have been adamant since I came forward with my essay that I never set about to ruin the career of the person I spoke about,” the actress and TV personality said Thursday on Twitter.
In the latest sign of the seismic changes afoot in the Hollywood jungle, Netflix has acquired the rights to Andy Serkis’ “Mowgli” from Warner Bros. in a deal that marks its biggest acquisition of a finished film to date.
Previously slated to hit theaters in October, Serkis’ live-action/CG retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” now will debut simultaneously on Netflix’s streaming platform and as a 3-D theatrical release some time in 2019.
Best-known for his performance-capture work as Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” films, Serkis is making his directorial debut with the film, which follows on the heels of director Jon Favreau’s 2016 live-action remake of “The Jungle Book” and takes a decidedly grittier approach to the story.
Well, that was fast.
Musician Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged after just a few months of going public with their relationship.
According to People, the 25-year-old Jonas proposed in London during Chopra’s 36th birthday a week ago.