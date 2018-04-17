Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran top 2018 Billboard Music Awards nominees

Apr. 17, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
- Music
Newly minted Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar and singers Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran lead this year’s crop of Billboard Music Awards nominees, with nods in several of the top categories including artist, male artist and Hot 100 artist.
Those three musicians tied, with 15 nominations apiece, and were trailed by Post Malone with 13, Imagine Dragons with 11, Drake with nine and Justin Bieber and Cardi B with eight each.
Billboard, NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced the artist, album and song nominees across 57 categories on Tuesday. Top artist nominees include Lamar, Mars, Sheeran, Drake and Taylor Swift; the top new artist nominees are 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Khalid and Kodak Black.
Apr. 17, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
- Movies
Filmmaker Cathy Yan has been tapped by Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment to direct Margot Robbie in an untitled Harley Quinn movie — a hire that makes the Chinese-born Yan the first Asian woman to direct a big-budget superhero installment in the DC universe.
Yan landed the gig just three months after making her feature debut at Sundance with “Dead Pigs” following a search at Warner Bros. to find a female director.
According to Deadline Hollywood, which first broke the news, that priority is largely credited to star Robbie, who will also produce through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner with Sue Kroll of Kroll & Co. Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless for Clubhouse Pictures. Last year, Robbie produced and starred in the multiple Academy Award-nominated “I, Tonya,” skating her way to a lead actress Oscar nod.
Apr. 17, 2018, 11:02 a.m.
The contentious legal fight over a planned Broadway adaptation of
Apr. 17, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
In life, every day is a gift. And on late-night television, some days are more generous than others.
Monday proved to be a particularly benevolent to the late-night jet set, with the reveal that the unnamed third client of Trump’s embattled lawyer Michael Cohen was none other than Fox News host Sean Hannity.
For his part, Hannity did admit that he had spoken to Cohen about legal matters, but denied being a client, as he never received an invoice, paid legal fees or retained Cohen.
Apr. 17, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Women don't flourish in the system as it stands, but as long as they are valued and increasingly sought out, you're gonna see a lot of different methods and paths. I hope so. God, I hope so.
Apr. 17, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
The sun could come out tomorrow for a Los Angeles County child now that director Michael Arden has announced that he’s taking video submissions for potential cast members in a
Apr. 16, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
It’s not quite game over.
Disgraced retro video gamer Billy Mitchell says he has proof he followed the rules for his record-setting high scores for “Donkey Kong” and other classic games.
Last week Mitchell was stripped of his accolades when Twin Galaxies, the official record keeper of classic arcade game scores, determined Mitchell’s high scores were invalid. According to the organization’s guidelines, only scores produced on “original unmodified ‘Donkey Kong’ arcade hardware” can qualify for standing on official competitive leaderboards.
Apr. 16, 2018, 3:02 p.m.
- Celebrity
It's not fake news. Khloe Kardashian has named her newborn daughter True Thompson.
With cousins named North, Saint, Chicago, Reign and Stormi — are you really that surprised?
Kardashian revealed the name on her website and on social media Monday. The accompanying photo featured a festive room filled with pink balloons and flowers.
Apr. 16, 2018, 2:41 p.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
When Eva Longoria came to Hollywood two decades ago and landed a part as an extra in Ricky Martin’s “Shake Your Bon Bon” music video, she thought she had finally made it.
She was wrong. Nobody saw her then — not even Martin.
It wasn’t until Monday, when the “Desperate Housewives” alum and multi-hyphenate got the 2,634th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that she knew she’d indeed arrived.
Apr. 16, 2018, 12:22 p.m.
- Music
- Awards
Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album “Damn.” It is the first time work outside of the classical and jazz genres has been recognized in that category.
In the Monday announcement, the Pulitzer board described the album as a “virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life.”
“Damn,” released on April 14, 2017, is Lamar’s fourth studio albumIn January “Damn” won the Grammy for best rap album and was among the nominees for album of the year.