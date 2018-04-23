Kevin Smith is counting his lucky stars – for his heart attack

Blink-182 will headline the 2018 KROQ Weenie Roast. (Amy Harris / Associated Press)

Musical trends, fashions and politicians may come and go, but the KROQ Weenie Roast persists, serving up Blink-182, Panic! at the Disco, Rise Against, Dirty Heads, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Cold War Kids and Awolnation in the lineup for the 26th iteration of the event come May 12.

This year’s Weenie Roast also features the War on Drugs, Bishop Briggs, Alice Merton, Manchester Orchestra, James Bay, Nothing But Thieves and Mt. Joy for the daylong festival to be held at the StubHub Center in Carson.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PDT Friday at AXS.com. Proceeds from the benefit will be donated to the Heal the Bay and the Surfrider Foundation.