Kevin Smith’s journey as the incredible shrinking man continued over the weekend, with the “Clerks” writer and director sharing his latest weight loss achievement via Instagram. And it’s a doozy.
“Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before,” Smith captioned photos displaying his dramatic weight loss.
“When I went to my doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds,’” he continued. “Half a year later, I can report that I followed doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school!”
Beyoncé and Jay-Z may be fine after a man rushed them during their show in Atlanta on Saturday, but that man is now facing disorderly conduct and simple battery charges, Atlanta police said Monday.
Toward the end of their On the Run II tour concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell climbed up and ran onto the stage where the couple was performing, then appeared to follow Jay-Z backstage.
The 26-year-old was quickly stopped by people who were with the performers, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released Maxwell. At the time, there was no evidence Maxwell had made contact with the rapper.
It appears Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s prolonged divorce will proceed with a settlement.
After years of inaction on the actors’ divorce petition — and the rumored threat of it being dismissed — the former couple will finalize their split once Affleck completes his reported stint in rehab, according to several reports from the weekend.
TMZ, which first reported the settlement agreement, said the actors, both 46, had to divvy up their fortunes without a prenuptial agreement, putting all the earnings from their 12-year union into one pot.
If you had Oscar winner Mahershala Ali times three in the “True Detective” Season 3 lottery, you’re the big winner.
The HBO series that launched a thousand memes hasn’t aired an episode in more than three years, but even a disappointing second season — how dare they waste Rachel McAdams like that — can’t stem fans’ excitement for the third installment.
Ali plays Wayne Hays, a state detective from northwest Arkansas who’s investigating a crime in the Ozarks. The first trailer reveals the character in three distinctly different eras, suggesting that the season will play fast and loose with time and memory.
"If the dog is in front, and you are in back, you are the follower. You have no power over him ... Dogs don't listen to followers. They need to be led."
You think you know things, but you don't know everything. And what you don't think is true can sometimes be true.
If we say that black lives matter, then you've got to see black lives mattering and having meaning, and that's not just coming from the heightened moments.
An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.
Franklin’s service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.
Want to rule the acting world without acting in a single movie? Sell your tequila company.
George Clooney tops Forbes’ 2018 list of the highest-paid actors with an estimated $239 million take for the year that ended in June, according to the magazine, which annually ranks the actors and actresses whose paychecks top the heap.
Clooney and fellow investors Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman split the cash they made when they handed off their Casamigos tequila brand less than five years after founding it in 2013. They took home $233 million each — off an initial $600,000 investment, mind you — and then the actor made an additional $6 million on his own.
To those who bet money that a profane puppet movie would tank with critics... do you take Venmo?
“The Happytime Murders” opens in wide release Friday, and judging from the savage early reviews, the R-rated farce might have an uphill battle at the box office.
Directed by Brian Henson (the son of late Muppets creator Jim Henson) and starring Melissa McCarthy, the movie explores the seedy underbelly of what happens to puppets after dark.