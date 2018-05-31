Kim Gordon, Terry Riley, Matmos and Zap Mama anchor diverse lineup for the Broad's Summer Happenings series

May. 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
The Broad museum on Thursday announced the roster for its third annual Summer Happenings music and performance series.
The four events will feature an esoteric range of work, including Japanese noise rock, Samba-inspired skronk-folk, competitive voguing, minimalist composition, urban Chinese punk rock, guitar-based noise, chopped-and-screwed Houston rap, experimental folk and washing-machine-generated beat music.
As with its prior seasons, Summer Happenings aims to connect the public with the Broad’s collection of contemporary art by building cross-disciplinary thematic bridges. For 2018, the series will celebrate the work of performance artist, sculptor and renegade suit-maker Joseph Beuys.
May. 31, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
In the increasingly messy diss fest between rappers Drake and Pusha-T, which has been going back and forth for days, Drizzy finally stepped back Wednesday night to explain a blackface image of himself, smiling broadly and wearing a Jim Crow T-shirt, that Pusha used in a lyric video.
“I know everyone is enjoying the circus, but I want to clarify this image in question,” Drake said in a post on his Instagram stories.
The circus, which actually goes back years, went up a few notches Friday after Pusha-T released “Daytona,” a new EP-length album that included what Rolling Stone called a “hilariously unfair” comparison of Drake using a ghostwriter to President Trump and Russian hackers.
May. 31, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
Actor John Goodman would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble” in the ongoing “Roseanne” saga.
Goodman, who played Roseanne Barr’s onscreen husband in the now-canceled ABC sitcom, finally addressed the controversy in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday — only to say that he wouldn’t be saying anything.
The 65-year-old told a cameraman that “everything’s fine” in the wake of the hit show’s cancellation due to his costar’s racist tweets earlier this week. It is unclear when the footage was shot.
May. 31, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I always felt like my best years would be from 50 to 65 years old. ... It was a feeling I had even when I was really young. My kids are kind of all grown up now and I can be in a different space where I can put everything into it.
May. 30, 2018, 3:07 p.m.
It’s a situation where neither party wants to bring the house down.
A four-year feud between rock god Jimmy Page and pop star Robbie Williams rumbles on after a London-area planning committee postponed a decision on excavation at the latter’s home, saying it needed time for additional legal assistance before rendering a verdict.
Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council’s planning commission on Tuesday made its decision to make no decision (yet), the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
May. 30, 2018, 2:19 p.m.
Roseanne Barr’s self-defense continued through Wednesday afternoon, with the disgraced comic insisting that she’s not racist and has been smeared.
One day after ABC abruptly canceled the revival of her hit show “Roseanne” over racist comments she made about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, it seems Barr is gearing up for a fight as she eyes her next move.
“I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she tweeted Wednesday. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”
May. 30, 2018, 9:20 a.m.
The makers of Ambien have pithily distanced themselves from comic Roseanne Barr, who blamed the sleep-aid drug for her firing off a racist tweet that torpedoed her hit ABC revival.
“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” pharmaceutical company Sanofi tweeted on Wednesday.
But here’s where it gets good: “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”
May. 30, 2018, 9:08 a.m.
Another reality star is going to Washington, D.C.: Kim Kardashian West will confab Wednesday at the White House about a woman serving a life term for a first-time drug offense. Kardashian West will meet with Jared Kushner and other Trump administration officials to discuss prison reform, according to CNN.
“Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you,” Kardashian tweeted early Wednesday, appending a praying-hands emoji to the message. Though it has been widely reported that she’ll meet with President Trump, that is unclear and unconfirmed.
The meeting, scheduled for late this afternoon, according to Vanity Fair, comes after months of back-channel meetings by presidential son-in-law Kushner, the Mic reported at the beginning of the month.
May. 30, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
“Superstore” star America Ferrera is officially a mom.
The actress and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, have welcomed their first child, Sebastian, a baby boy they’ve nicknamed Baz.
The Emmy-winning “Ugly Betty” star introduced the little guy — and his tiny foot — with a photo posted on social media on Tuesday.
May. 30, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I'm not changing who I am, but I'm respectful because I'm in these amazing halls with a diverse audience. I still want to be as authentic as I can be — it's what people expect.
