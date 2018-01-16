Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome third baby: ‘We’re so in love’

Chrissy Teigen offers to pay gymnast McKayla Maroney's potential $100,000 fine
|Christie D'Zurilla
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s third child was born Monday, the reality TV star announced Tuesday on her website.
The couple’s second daughter arrived at 12:47 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and making the clan a family of five. She was carried by a surrogate, a decision the couple made after Kardashian West struggled through the two pregnancies that brought them daughter North and son Saint. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”
On Twitter, she said, “We’re so in love.”
Kardashian West said on “The Real” in November that their relationship with the surrogate could have been anonymous, but wasn’t.
“I just felt like I wanted, whoever's carrying my baby, like what if they weren't a fan of me or my husband? And what if they didn't want to be carrying our baby?,” she said. “I wanted to give them that choice and be proud and on the same page, and I wanted a relationship with her.”
The surrogate, she said, was the “perfect person” to do this for her family.
But mom and dad aren’t the only ones excited about baby No. 3.
“North and Saint,” Kardashian West wrote, “are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”
The rest of us? We’re excited for the arrival of baby name No. 3.