Reports that Lisa Vanderpump is leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” appear to be a bit off the mark. Or are they? It might be a matter of semantics.

While Vanderpump hasn’t been filmed at every Season 9 event, she will appear in the majority of episodes this season, the Los Angeles Times has learned. So fans can expect to see her throughout Season 9, which returns to Bravo in early 2019. Vanderpump has been on the show since its 2010 inception.