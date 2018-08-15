Vogue magazine has released a behind-the-scenes video of Beyoncé’s recent cover shoot, and it’s so candid and dreamy that you could mistake it for a home movie.

Queen Bey tends to keep her private life exactly that, but the video pulls back the curtain on poignant moments. We see her getting her hair braided. We watch her nurturing Rumi and Sir Carter, her twins with Jay-Z, while her eldest, Blue Ivy, works as a mini director of photography. “I’m gonna zoom in for you guys, OK?” she says, gripping a video camera.