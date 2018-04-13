Late-night hosts come knocking on Trump doorman's involvement in hush scandal

Late-night hosts came knocking Thursday following reports of a Trump World Tower doorman’s involvement in a “catch-and-kill” scheme to protect President Trump. The National Enquirer's parent company, led by Trump's close friend David Pecker, reportedly paid the Manhattan doorman $30,000 for a story about a rumored affair Trump allegedly had with a housekeeper that produced a child— then buried the story. Naturally, the hosts gleefully rehashed it for laughs. “The National Enquirer paid $30,000 to a former doorman to suppress his story about a possible illegitimate child President Trump may have fathered. Even crazier, this is the doorman,” Seth Meyers quipped on “Late Night,” showing a picture of a heavily pregnant doorman.

“Trump might have a secret kid?” asked “The Daily Show” star Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. “I bet everyone who doesn't know their father right now is panicking.” Noah then worried that since he was born in the 1980s, was he Trump's alleged love child? “Oh my gosh, it’s me! Papa Donald, I always felt like there was something connecting the two of us…,” he said. “I’ll show you my birth certificate.”

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host mused about the possible child’s identity in a bit that involved his own show’s doorman soliciting tips to hide potentially damaging details about Kimmel’s “The Man Show” days. He said the story probably wasn’t true, then added, “If Trump did have a secret love child with an employee in the ’80s, I’m going to guess that the love child is Eric [Trump] and that employee is [‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ star] Gary Busey.”

“The Late Show’s” Colbert took special interest in Trump buddy Pecker’s involvement, and also theorized about the child. “Wow, the president must be really ashamed of this scandal considering the children he is willing to claim,” Colbert said. The CBS host also kicked off his nightly Trump zingers with news of James Comey’s book making a “pee tape” revelation, then plugged his upcoming Tuesday show that will feature the deposed FBI director.