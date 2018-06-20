Willie Nelson performs in Los Angeles in 2017. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Veteran Texas country singer, songwriter and activist Willie Nelson has tweeted an invitation to President Trump to join him on tour — not a concert tour, but an inspection tour of detention centers in Nelson’s home state where immigrant children separated from their parents are being housed.

“Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson,” the 85-year-old artist posted through the Twitter account belonging to his wife, Annie D’Angelo. “Let’s go down to a border detention center together to better understand what’s happening down there?! Let’s talk!”

Nelson tagged several prominent lawmakers as well as MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow with the post, which comes on the heels of a statement he issued last week denouncing the Trump administration’s new “zero tolerance” enforcement policy on illegal immigration that has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents.