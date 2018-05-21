Lena Waithe set for trailblazer award at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

May. 21, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
“Ready Player One” star Lena Waithe will be the recipient the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards next month.
“Honored,” she tweeted on Monday, adding an #IWantMyMTV hashtag.
Inaugurated in 2012, the award recognizes “game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment,” MTV said in a statement.
May. 21, 2018, 12:08 p.m.
- TV
- Music
Good news for fans who are sad that another season of “Saturday Night Live” has come to an end.
The long-running comedy series released a special video that had been cut for time from Saturday’s episode, featuring the talents of cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, host Tina Fey and musical guest Nicki Minaj.
The bit includes McKinnon, Bryant and Fey doing a sterling impression of pop-rock band Haim — a Los Angeles-based group made up of three sisters — singing about being ride or die for their friends, no matter how rough the road gets.
May. 21, 2018, 9:55 a.m.
- Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen’s postpartum oversharing continued through the weekend, delighting fans, moms and parenting bloggers with her signature wit.
The model and pithy social star introduced the world to her baby boy, Miles Theodore Stephens, whom she welcomed with husband John Legend last week.
“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!” Teigen wrote on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a sweet first look at Miles in all his contemplative newborn glory.
May. 21, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
- Music
Bob Seger is back — and so is his back.
On Monday, the old-time rock ‘n’ roller announced rescheduled dates for his “Runaway Train” tour, postponed in October due to an urgent medical issue with the singer's vertebrae.
In a January interview with Rolling Stone, Seger, who turned 73 earlier this month, reflected on the loss of rock contemporaries, including Glenn Frey, and the aging process in general.
May. 21, 2018, 8:28 a.m.
- Celebrity
Did you hear? A guy named Henry married a gal named Rachel over the weekend.
We speak, of course, of the royals better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will now be formally referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Wedding portraits destined for the history books — or royal wedding photo galleries such as this — landed on Monday, and Markle’s minimalistic wedding gown fits quite nicely in the canon of British royal wedding images.
“The duke and duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” Kensington Palace said on Monday. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the U.K., commonwealth, and around the world.”
May. 21, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Can I act? Yes. Am I a wonderful actor? No. . . . The reason I stopped acting was because I got tired of working in lousy movies and my wife said, 'Why don't you stop complaining and write something?' So I did.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Unhook the Son
May. 20, 2018, 4:16 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Approximately 29.2 million people tuned in to watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry of Wales and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, according to Nielsen estimates. That’s more than the 22.7 million who tuned in to watch Harry’s older brother Prince William marry his longtime love Kate Middleton in 2011.
Nielsen estimated 23.4 million households tuned in for Saturday’s festivities, also up from the 18.6 million households that watched the 2011 royal wedding.
Saturday’s ceremony, which took place at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, was broadcast live on 15 U.S. networks from about 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Eastern time. Those networks included ABC (and the simulcast on sister network Freeform), BBC America, CBS, CNN, CNNe, E!, Fox News Channel, HLN, MSNBC, NBC, PBS, Telemundo, TLC and Univision.
May. 20, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
- TV
Amazon has renewed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for a third season even before its second season has premiered, The Times has confirmed.
The early renewal comes after the series won a Peabody Award on Saturday night. At the ceremony, creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino prodded Amazon executives about the show’s prospects.
“You’re going to give it to us because we’re bringing home the fancy thing, right?” she said on Saturday, according to Variety, which first reported the news.
May. 20, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Busta Rhymes represents both the East and West Coast, every country in the world and every planet in the solar system. I'm the universal representative of this music, and when we finally leave this planet, I'm gonna be representing the aliens too!
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bustin' Out of the Boundaries of Rap
May. 19, 2018, 12:43 p.m.
- Movies
Asia Argento delivered a blistering speech at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, indicting both disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and, by extension, the festival itself, which she said had been his “hunting ground.”
“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old,” Argento said, before adding, “I want to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again.”
Last fall, the Italian actress was one of the first women to come forward with accusations of sexual assault against Weinstein, who was a longtime fixture at Cannes before being brought down by numerous accusations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.