Rosa Walton, left, and Jenny Hollingworth are the English rock duo Let's Eat Grandma. (Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage)

Slapping hands in a game of “Patty Cake” doesn’t rank that high as far as rock ’n’ roll posturing goes.

But when Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth stepped away from their synths and met in the middle of the stage to lock hands in a fit of giggles and broad smiles, it was as badass as anything you’ll see at a modern rock show.

And it was a reminder of not only their youth (both women are in their late teens), but of the unbridled joy lurking in the songs they make under the band name Let’s Eat Grandma.